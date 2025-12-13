Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma land in Mumbai; fans speculate possible blockbuster meeting with Lionel Messi

Virat Kohli, who headed back to London after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, arrived back in India on Saturday as he was spotted alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport. After making his way out of the airport, Kohli was seen waving his hand towards the paparazzi; however, Anushka was stoic in her expression as she headed straight to the car, which was waiting for the couple. Virat Kohli lands in India as anticipation builds towards a possible meeting with Lionel Messi. (Touchline - X)

As soon as the video made its way onto the internet, social media users started speculating whether Kohli and Anushka would meet Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that Messi arrived in India for the India tour on Friday, and the travel schedule will see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner make his way to Mumbai on Sunday, December 14. The GOAT tour itinerary will see the 28-year-old travelling to Mumbai on Sunday morning, where he will participate in a charity fashion show. At the event, Messi's Qatar 2022 memorabilia will also be auctioned, with the proceeds donated to charity.

Once this event is over, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) will host a padel match featuring cricket stars, including Sachin Tendulkar. A celebrity football match featuring leading Bollywood stars is also in the works. Now that the schedule is out, netizens are anticipating Kohli to make his presence felt and meet Messi, creating a crossover for the ages.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Messi's GOAT India tour starts off on a messy note

Messi's India tour began on the saddest note possible, as the scenes at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium did not paint a pretty picture. Throughout his 15-minute stay at the venue, Messi was surrounded by VVIPs, and the fans failed to get a glimpse of the Argentine superstar, despite paying fees ranging from INR 4,500 to INR 12,000.

Once Messi decided to leave the stadium, the fans started hurling water bottles and breaking chairs. Vandalism was reported as several supporters made their way to the centre. The mismanagement led to the organiser, Shatadru Dutta, being arrested by the Kolkata police at the airport.

Soon after leaving the stadium, Messi made his way to the airport to travel to Hyderabad. The Messi India GOAT tour will conclude on Monday, December, with the final stop being the national capital, Delhi.