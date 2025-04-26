Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's decision to leave India and move to London explained: 'They want to raise kids normally'

Virat Kohli continues to go from strength to strength. The right-hander is setting the stage on fire in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 33-year-old is nearing the 400-run mark in the IPL 2025 season and is in the second spot in the Orange Cap race. However, Virat Kohli is dominating the social media chatter for another reason: intense speculation about him and Anushka Sharma seemingly having shifted base to London. Here's why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to move to London (PTI)

Ever since the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024, the celebrity couple have often been spotted out and about in London. Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, recently confirmed that the former India captain plans to move to London.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Sriram Nene, has expressed his mutual admiration for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. He also revealed how Anushka spoke to him about wanting to move to London to raise their kids normally.

“I have a lot of respect for him. We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being. I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn: they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting," Dr Nene, who runs a health and wellness YouTube channel, said in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia.

"They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here. We appreciate what they go through because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated. Anushka and Virat are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally," he added.

What did Virat Kohli's childhood coach say?

Earlier, while speaking to Dainik Jagran, Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, had confirmed the cricketer's decision to move away from India and shift to London.

“Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," he said.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

The duo then welcomed their second child, son Akaay, in February 2024.

Returning to Virat Kohli, the right-hander has so far scored 392 runs in nine matches, including five half-centuries. RCB are placed at the third spot in the points table with 12 points from 9 matches.

The franchise will next square off against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 27.