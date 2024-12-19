Virat Kohli 'leaving India'; cricketer to move to London with Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika, Akaay soon, confirms ex-coach

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, has confirmed that the cricketer, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their children Vamika and Akaay are set to move to London soon. Sharma didn't dwell much on further details but hinted that Kohli would be leaving India and shifting base to the UK, where he eventually plans on spending the rest of his life post-retirement. Over the last couple of years, Kohli has been spotted in London frequently; in fact, their son Akaay was born in the city earlier this year on February 15. The couple owns a property in London and will most likely live there once the move is complete. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos are winning hearts on social media.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma told Dainik Jagran.

Kohli and family were in London for the most part this year. After his son's birth, Kohli returned after India won the T20 World Cup in June. Although he returned for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, Kohli boarded the flight to the UK and stayed there till August. He returned to India for the start of their home season – two Tests against Bangladesh, followed by three more against New Zealand. After India lost 0-3 to the Kiwis, Kohli and his family have remained in India ever since, celebrating his birthday with his loved ones.

Currently playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Kohli's next big assignment will be the Champions Trophy – the schedule and venues of which have yet to be announced. It is unknown when his next trip to London is planned, but it could likely be between CT and the start of the IPL 2025.

Sharma expects many more runs from Kohli's bat despite failing in the last two Tests. After starting the five-Test series against Australia with a brilliant century in Perth, Kohli combined to score just 21 runs in the next three innings. Having said that, Sharma is confident Kohli would set MCG's Boxing Day and Sydney's New Year Test on fire, insisting that his form is not a concern.

'Virat Kohli not retiring anytime soon, will play 2027 World Cup'

"Virat Kohli is playing the best cricket of his career. He also scored a century against Australia in the first Test. I believe two more centuries will come from his bat in the next two matches. This is a player who has always enjoyed his game. When a player enjoys his game, he gives his best. Virat's form is not a matter of concern. This player knows how to bat in difficult situations and make the team win," he said.

With Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, the gaze has already switched to Kohli and fellow senior player Rohit Sharma, who are in the second half of their 30s. A lot has been speculated about whether Kohli can go on until the next ODI World Cup in 2027. Sharma confidently stated that not only is Kohli nowhere close to retirement, but he is likely to carry on for five more years, which means playing the next World Cup in South Africa.

"Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe that Virat will play cricket for five more years. Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup. The rapport between Virat and me is very good. I have known him well since Virat was not even 10 years old. I have been with him for more than 26 years. That is why I can say that Virat still has a lot of cricket left in him," said Sharma.