'Virat Kohli back as captain' as animated gestures on Day 4 in presence of Rohit Sharma leaves commentators guessing

It hasn't been a series to remember for Rohit Sharma so far. Besides his lean run of form in the Test format, which includes his 19 runs in three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, his captaincy too has come under scanner, with experts unhappy with most of his on-field calls. Amid the chatter, Virat Kohli sparked a fresh hope among fans on social media as his animated field gestures on Day 4 of the fourth Test left fans wondering if he had taken over the captaincy role again. India's Virat Kohli reacts on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne (AFP)

On Sunday, Kohli was seen overly active on the field. Standing at second sip during Australia's second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, next to Rohit, the former captain was seen constantly chatting with the 37-year-old, with his hand gestures implying that the conversation was regarding India's strategy and field placements. He actively took charge in setting the field and was also seen running towards both Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep during their overs to discuss different plans.

The act even left commentator Mark Nicholas wondering if Kohli had taken over the leadership role yet again for the day. He said: “Virat Kohli is extremely animated on the field, as if he is captaining the side.”

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned Kohli's on-field act reminded him of Pakistan legend Javed Miandad and the dynamic he shared with his captain Imran Khan during their playing days.

Kohli last led India in the 2021/22 tour of South Africa, after which he relinquished his role in the wake of his fallout with then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Kohli remains India most successful Test captain, having led the side to 40 wins in 68 Tests, with a win percentage of 58.82. In terms of victories, Kohli retired as the fourth-most successful Test captains ever, with Graeme Smith of South Africa , Australia's Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh above him.

Australia take 105-run lead in 1st innings

Australia took just balls top wrap up India's first innings at the MCG on Day 4 as the tourists were bowled out for 369 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474. Centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy was the last wicket to fall after his attempt to clear the rope off Nathan Lyon only found the hands of fielder Mitchell Starc at deep long-on.

Australia dded 48 runs to their lead of 105 at Lunch, for the loss of two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah avenged his mockery by dismiss Sam Konstas, while Mohammed Siraj got the better of Usman Khawaja.