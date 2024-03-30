Virat Kohli back on top: Updated Orange Cap list after KKR beat RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders decimated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets in the 10th match of the IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. RCB batted first, scoring 182 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. KKR dominated the run chase as the Shreyas Iyer-led team conquered the target in just 16.5 overs for the loss of three wickets. KKR's Sunil Narine took one wicket and scored 47 runs off 22 balls to deliver an all-round performance in the match and was adjudged the Player of The Match. Virat Kohli being given the Orange Cap at the end of RCB's innings. (PTI)

RCB superstar batter Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg of 83 runs off 59 balls helped the home side register a respectable total but ended up in a losing cause. However, Kohli's latest innings has made him the top run scorer in ongoing edition of the tournament and the reigning Orange Cap holder.

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Kohli has amassed 181 runs in three matches at a brilliant average of 90.50. In the three innings, that the former India captain has played, he has struck 15 fours and slammed seven sixes at an overall strike rate of 141.41.

Where do other batters stand in the orange cap race?

One of the most coveted honours in the tournament, the 'orange cap' is awarded to the IPL's leading run-getter. Currently, Kohli sits at the top of the table followed by SRH's Heinrich Klaasen, RR's Riyan Parag, RR's Sanju Samson, SRH's Abhishek Sharma.

Among the top five run-getters in the IPL 2024, Klaasen is at the second position, having scored 143 runs (2 matches). Parag has 127 runs to his name in two matches. Samson follows him with 97 runs (2 matches) and Sharma with 95 runs (2 matches).

Meanwhile, KKR's win over RCB on Friday has helped them climb to the second spot in the points table for IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) currently lead the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.979, slightly better than KKR.