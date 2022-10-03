Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batter to achieve massive T20 feat, joins Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard in elite list

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious crown on Sunday when India squared off against South Africa in the series decider at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Kohli, who recently became India's second-highest run-getter in international cricket, has managed to achieve another massive feat in the shortest format of the game. The former Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 49 to make sure Rohit Sharma & Co. register a massive total in the series decider.

Continuing his sublime run in the shortest format on Sunday, Kohli teamed up with an on-song Suryakumar Yadav as the batting duo shattered an incredible partnership record in the 2nd T20I between India and the Proteas. Kohli and Suryakumar also smashed individual batting records in the high-scoring encounter at Guwahati.

While middle-order batter Suryakumar became the quickest batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs (in terms of number of balls faced), former skipper Kohli became the first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Kohli completed the milestone during the 17th over bowled by South Africa's Wayne Parnell. Kohli smoked a handsome six to achieve the special feat in style.

Kohli is the only fourth batter to reach 11,000 runs in the history of T20 cricket. The 33-year-old is only behind the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915) and Shoaib Malik (11,902) in the elite list. Though Kohli reached new heights in his iconic career, the former Indian skipper failed to score his record-extending half-century in the shortest format.

Kohli has notched up 33 half-centuries in his remarkable T20I career. The batting maestro has amassed 3,712 runs in 109 matches for the 2007 world champions. The ace cricketer is the second-highest run-getter in the history of T20I cricket. Kohli is only behind Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has smashed 3,737 runs in 141 matches. Kohli (49*) and Suryakumar's 61 off 22 balls guided India to a 16-run win over the Proteas in the 2nd T20I.

