Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to smash 100 T20 fifties, only second overall to achieve stellar feat after Warner

Virat Kohli produced a composed knock in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, smashing an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls to guide the side to a dominant 9-wicket win. Kohli’s half-century was a landmark moment for the 36-year-old, as it marked his 100th fifty in T20 cricket, making him the first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action(REUTERS)

Kohli, the highest run-scorer in IPL history, was in fine touch during the innings against Royals and remained unfazed despite a dropped catch early in the innings against Sandeep Sharma – the bowler who has had his number on seven occasions in the league. Chasing 174, Kohli played the anchor role as his opening partner, Phil Salt, launched an aggressive against the Royals in Jaipur, smashing a brilliant 65 off just 33 deliveries.

Following Salt's dismissal, Kohli gradually shifted gears, taking on RR's spin bowlers Kumar Kartikeya, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga – smashing boundaries against all three to break free. He reached his half-century in 39 balls as the RCB comfortably cruised to the target with xx deliveries to spare.

Kohli is only the second batter (overall) to reach 100 half-centuries in the shortest format. Here's the list of top-5 batters to have achieved the feat in T20s:

David Warner (Australia) - 108

Virat Kohli (India) - 100

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 90

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 88

Jos Buttler (England) - 86

Among Indians, Rohit Sharma is the closest to Kohli with 78 half-centuries to his name.

Alongside Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal also played an impressive knock, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 28, ensuring a dominant victory for RCB.

RCB move to 3rd spot

With their fourth successive away win in IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers jumped to the third spot in the table with 8 points in six matches. Rajat Patidar's men remain unbeaten on the road but are yet to register a victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, endured yet another disappointing outing, losing their fourth match in six. With four points, they remain seventh on the points table.