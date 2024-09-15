Virat Kohli breaks Chepauk wall near India dressing room with destructive six; later has lengthy chat with Gambhir

Virat Kohli was at his destructive best on Sunday at India's training nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series will begin with the opener at Chepauk on September 19, followed by the second match in Kanpur's Green Park the following week. Virat Kohli is currently in Chennai, gearing up for the Bangladesh Test series

In a video shared by Jio Cinema on its website, comprising details of India's Day 2 at the Chennai camp, it mentioned that the highlight of Kohli's training session included a powerful six that broke one of the walls at Chepauk near the Indian dressing room.

Later, the former India captain was seen having a lengthy chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir about his batting following his practice sessions. Gambhir animatedly explained Kohli as he quietly listened to his former India teammate.

Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's world record

The India No. 4 stands on the verge of scripting another big world record when takes the field for the upcoming two Tests against Bangladesh. Playing his first Test match since January, having missed the home series against England owing to the birth of his second child, Kohli is only 58 runs away from completing the milestone of 27,000 runs in international cricket and breaking Sachin's record of the quickest batter to complete the feat. Overall, he will become the fourth batter, after Sachin, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting to reach the milestone.

Kohli also needs 152 runs to become the fourth Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin, and Rahul Dravid to complete 9000 runs in Test cricket. He will, however, be the slowest to the feat.

Meanwhile, India will look to strengthen their hold over the top position in the World Test Championship points table with a win against Bangladesh, which will also add to their impeccable record on home turf. India are yet to lose a series at home since 2012, and have never been defeated by Bangladesh in a Test match - 11 wins and two draws in 13 encounters.