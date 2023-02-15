Virat Kohli breaks the internet by driving to Delhi stadium before India vs Australia 2nd Test, his first in 6 years

It may surprise you to know that out of the 105 Test matches Virat Kohli has played in his career, only three have come on his home ground of Delhi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capitals – earlier known as the Feroz Shah Kotla – is the ground where Kohli grew up playing his cricket. In fact, if you sift through YouTube, you will find an entire 15-minute video where a young Kohli is grinding it out at the venue. From a 17-year-old protégé trying to find his feet, Kohli, now an all-time great, will return to the same stadium where a stand has been named after him as India take on Australia for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Two days before the start of the Test, Kohli created a stir on social media by sharing an emotional post. On his Instagram handle, Kohli posted a photo story driving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he has so much history. "A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling," he captioned the story.

Kohli, born and brought up in Delhi, had shifted base to Mumbai's in 2016 and settled there after his wedding to actor Anushka Sharma in 2017. Kohli also has a house in Gurugram which he purchased in 2015, Incidentally, that was the last year when Kohli played a Test match in the city he knows inside out. And what makes the whole connection even better is that Kohli boasts a fine record playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In three Tests, Kohli has piled 467 runs, including two fifties and a double-century. Kohli's first Test in Delhi came 10 years ago, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he scored 1 and 42 against Australia.

Kohli returned to the venue in 2015 against South Africa, scoring 44 and 88 in his first match as captain on his home ground. It was icing on the cake for Kohli as India won the contest by a handsome margin of 337 runs. Two years later, Kohli put up his best performance with the bat, scoring 243 – the fifth double-century of his career – as India drew with Sri Lanka. Another stunning fact is that since December of 2017, Kohli has played just one match at the venue – an ODI against Australia in 2019. Even his last T20I at the stadium was back in November of 2016 against New Zealand.

As Kohli looks to regain his form in Tests, what better to make amends than to do it at the very venue that helped him take baby steps towards superstardom. Having found his form back in T20Is and ODIs, Kohli now has the chance to script a fairytale return to Delhi and snap his three-plus-year century drought in Tests in front of a crowd egging him on.

