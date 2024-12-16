Menu Explore
'Virat Kohli brought this upon himself...': Gavaskar admits 'worrying' signs over India great's repetitive dismissals

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 16, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli was dismissed while chasing a delivery outside-off again, as he scored just 3 during the first innings of the Brisbane Test.

Virat Kohli’s ongoing struggles with wide deliveries resurfaced on Day 3 of the third Test at the Gabba, as the Indian batter continued to falter under pressure. Kohli, who faced 15 balls for just three runs, fell once again chasing a wide delivery from Josh Hazlewood. Attempting a cover drive, Kohli’s loose shot found the waiting hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey, leaving India reeling at 22/3 in response to Australia’s hefty first-innings total of 445.

India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal off Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day three of the third Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba(AFP)
India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal off Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day three of the third Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba(AFP)

It was yet another instance of Kohli failing to exercise the necessary caution when faced with the challenging Australian seamers, especially Hazlewood, who is known for his ability to exploit the outside edge.

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar did not mince words in his assessment of Kohli’s dismissal. Gavaskar pointed out that Kohli’s eagerness to chase wide deliveries has been a recurring theme throughout the series, something that could have been avoided with more discipline and circumspection. Although the former Indian captain admitted that Kohli couldn't have done much in the initial three dismissals, he could have resisted going for a cover drive on Day 3 in Brisbane.

“In the earlier three dismissals, there was nothing wrong. (But) this one, he brought this upon himself because he could've left that ball well alone,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Even earlier, there was a delivery of Mitchell Starc which was angled across, and he reached for it, so, that is worrying. He has now got out in similar manner, not in this series, but against the Australians. He chased the deliveries outside off-stump, and he was caught behind.”

Give yourself time

Gavaskar insisted that Kohli needs to play the waiting game and not go for attacking shots this early in the innings.

“The fact that he is leaning on to the front foot, Haydos thinks he should be coming there but for me, I think you got to give yourself a little bit of time, not play as low as you do in India,” said Gavaskar.

Kohli did score a century in the first Test of the series in Perth, but it remains his only fifty-plus score in five innings so far.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
