‘Virat Kohli, bruh, you might need to call me’: Cricket-crazy Speed tries to reach out to the Indian legend

If Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known IShowSpeed or Speed, was trying to reach out to the Indian audience yet again, one has to say he has succeeded in a speedy way. Will he call him? That's a million dollar question. (ANI Pic Service)

Those who don’t know who he is, he is a YouTuber, streamer and rapper. On YouTube, he boasts a following of almost 55 million (5.5 crore in Indian speak). A video has now gone viral wherein Speed can be seen bowling, rather throwing.

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It appears the video has been shot in the Caribbean. Speed is wearing a yellow tee with Antigua and Barbuda printed at the front. He is at the non-striker’s end and watches West Indian pacer Alzaari Joseph bowl way outside the off-stump. Disclaimer: he may not be Joseph. It may be someone else.

The 21-year-old influencer then decides to have a shot of his own at the stumps. And guess what? He does it in style. Bull’s eye! Though his bowling action is not legal by any means. He appears more like a fielder who picks up the ball and throws down the stumps in the blink of an eye. Speed, however, can be heard shouting, “I might be the greatest. Virat Kohli, call me… ICC call me, Mumbai cricket team call me.

“Virat Kohli, bruh, you might need to call me.”