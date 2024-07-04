Virat Kohli asks everyone to move, calls Rohit Sharma to lift T20 World Cup trophy together during victory parade

Giving Team India fans an internet-beaking moment during the victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, Virat Kohli warmly embraced his longtime teammate Rohit Sharma as the duo lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Jubilant Team India received a rousing welcome after Rohit and Co. ended the long wait of the Men In Blue for an ICC title. India outclassed South Africa in the final-over thriller to win its second T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval. Kohli warmly embraced his longtime teammate Rohit as the duo lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in India's victory parade (PTI)

Embracing the twilight phase of their legendary international careers, Rohit and Kohli played instrumental roles in their last dance at the T20 World Cup. While Kohli regained top form in the summit clash of the ICC event, skipper Rohit marshalled his troops to seal a famous seven-run win for the two-time winners. Leading India from the front, Rohit smashed three half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Kohli, Rohit lift World Cup to rousing ovation as team marches towards Wankhede

Rohit exacted India's revenge with the win over Australia in the rematch of the 2023 World Cup final at the ICC World T20. Rohit and Co. went to upstage England and South Africa in knockout rounds to lift the famous trophy in the Caribbean. Indian team remained stranded for three days in Barbados prior to their triumphant return today.

Watch: Virat Kohli calls out Rohit Sharma in road show

Traffic came to a standstill in Mumbai as Rohit's Team India kicked off their victory parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point after 7:30 p.m. Celebrating India's World Cup title win with the fans, Kohli roped in Rohit, and the duo lifted the T20 World Cup trophy together in the open bus parade. Kohli's heartwarming gesture for Rohit soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Rohit joins Kohli in T20I retirement

Barely an hour after India's historic win over South Africa, batting maestro Kohli confirmed his retirement from the shortest format in the international arena. Kohli played a match-winning knock of 76 to help Rohit's Team India upstage South Africa in the final. Joining Kohli in the retirement club while speaking to reporters, Rohit revealed that he has also played his final T20I for India. Rohit and Kohli will continue to headline the traditional formats after ending their T20I careers on a high.