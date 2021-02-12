IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass Ricky Ponting to achieve world record in 2nd Test
India captain Virat Kohli in action.(PTI)
India captain Virat Kohli in action.(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass Ricky Ponting to achieve world record in 2nd Test

India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST

India captain Virat Kohli showcased his form with the bat in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against England in Chennai when he scored 72 runs on a tough day for the hosts. But despite his efforts, India could not save the Test and lost the match by 227 runs to go 1-0 down in the 4-match Test series.

The India skipper would look to bounce back in the 2nd Test, and after seeing his exploits on the final day of the first Test, many believe a century for Kohli is not far away.

Also read: India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?

Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

If Kohli gets a ton, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 71st international hundred.


Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list of captains with most hundreds with 41 centuries to their name.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar were on Thursday withdrawn from the Indian Test squad and put back in the reserves after Axar Patel regained his fitness, announced the BCCI ahead of the second Test m

Most centuries as captain in international cricket.
Most centuries as captain in international cricket.

atch against England starting on Saturday.

Nadeem and Chahar were added to the Indian Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury. The Gujarat all-rounder has now recovered fully and will be available for selection for the second Test in Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli ricky ponting

Related Stories

Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets(Twitter)
Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets(Twitter)
cricket

Fit Axar bowls to Kohli before batting in the nets, chances of Test debut bright

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Axar’s training session on Twitter, stating that the all-rounder is raring to go against England.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli and Gionee India CEO Arvind Vohra are all smiles at ‘Green Tea with Gionee’(Gionee)
Virat Kohli and Gionee India CEO Arvind Vohra are all smiles at ‘Green Tea with Gionee’(Gionee)
brand stories

Six from the moment it left the bat – Gionee’s masterstroke with Virat Kohli

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 PM IST
On “Green Tea with Gionee” - in conversation with comedian Manish Paul and Gionee India CEO Arvind Vohra - Virat proves he is a perfect fit for the Gionee family in more ways than one
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Chennai: Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
Chennai: Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
File photo of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow(Reuters)
cricket

'England should be ashamed of what they have done to Jonny Bairstow': Boycott

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:49 AM IST
India vs England: Boycott said that Bairstow deserved a chance to be in the squad for the first two Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Brisbane: Australia's Pat Cummins holds his trophy for man-of-the-series after the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli in action.(PTI)
India captain Virat Kohli in action.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli can surpass Ponting to achieve world record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach and Rishabh Pant.
Jack Leach and Rishabh Pant.
cricket

I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Leach on Pant onslaught

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:15 AM IST
With four wickets down and still 503 runs behind England, it looked India are in for a disaster. But stepped in Pant and his presence on the crease changed the complexion of the match. Pant went on a rampage as he meted out special treatment to England spinner Jack Leach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
File photo of Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
cricket

Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer

By Rajesh Pansare, Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Earlier, Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra had alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere soon after the Mumbai and India opener had resigned as Uttarakhand’s coach on Tuesday citing interference in team selection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shahbaz Nadeem (in photo) has been withdrawn from the Test squad along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar(PTI)
India's Shahbaz Nadeem (in photo) has been withdrawn from the Test squad along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar(PTI)
cricket

Two cricketers withdrawn from India Test squad, Axar available for selection

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were added to the Indian Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury. The Gujarat all-rounder has now recovered fully and will be available for selection for the second Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021, ** Chennai: England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000023A)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021, ** Chennai: England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000023A)(PTI)
cricket

England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
India vs England: "Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow," said ECB in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan raises bat and helmet to celebrate his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan raises bat and helmet to celebrate his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Mohammad Rizwan finished with 64-ball 104 not out comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes after South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat at the Gaddafi stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

We depend overly on him: Laxman identifies Team India's finisher in World T20

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming. (BCCI)(PTI)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming. (BCCI)(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 2nd Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

PCB considering pay hike for red-ball cricketers

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim said that number of options are under consideration to to stop the trend of players shying away from Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
India's R Ashwin in action during Day 1 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

How will England tackle Ashwin in 2nd Test? Foakes gives an interesting answer

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn from very early in the Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
India's Shahbaz Nadeem in action during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

In India, the second innings belongs to the left-arm spinner

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer), New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • The absence of Jadeja (he dislocated his thumb in Sydney) was felt even more so because his like-for-like replacement in Shahbaz Nadeem didn’t quite go according to the think-tank’s plan, even in the second innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP