India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass Ricky Ponting to achieve world record in 2nd Test

India captain Virat Kohli showcased his form with the bat in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against England in Chennai when he scored 72 runs on a tough day for the hosts. But despite his efforts, India could not save the Test and lost the match by 227 runs to go 1-0 down in the 4-match Test series.

The India skipper would look to bounce back in the 2nd Test, and after seeing his exploits on the final day of the first Test, many believe a century for Kohli is not far away.

Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

If Kohli gets a ton, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 71st international hundred.





Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list of captains with most hundreds with 41 centuries to their name.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar were on Thursday withdrawn from the Indian Test squad and put back in the reserves after Axar Patel regained his fitness, announced the BCCI ahead of the second Test m

Most centuries as captain in international cricket.

atch against England starting on Saturday.

Nadeem and Chahar were added to the Indian Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury. The Gujarat all-rounder has now recovered fully and will be available for selection for the second Test in Chennai.

