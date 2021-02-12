India vs England: Virat Kohli can surpass Ricky Ponting to achieve world record in 2nd Test
India captain Virat Kohli showcased his form with the bat in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against England in Chennai when he scored 72 runs on a tough day for the hosts. But despite his efforts, India could not save the Test and lost the match by 227 runs to go 1-0 down in the 4-match Test series.
The India skipper would look to bounce back in the 2nd Test, and after seeing his exploits on the final day of the first Test, many believe a century for Kohli is not far away.
Also read: India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?
Kohli can surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming 2nd Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
If Kohli gets a ton, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 71st international hundred.
Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list of captains with most hundreds with 41 centuries to their name.
Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar were on Thursday withdrawn from the Indian Test squad and put back in the reserves after Axar Patel regained his fitness, announced the BCCI ahead of the second Test m
atch against England starting on Saturday.
Nadeem and Chahar were added to the Indian Test squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test with a knee injury. The Gujarat all-rounder has now recovered fully and will be available for selection for the second Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?
- Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'England should be ashamed of what they have done to Jonny Bairstow': Boycott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him
- His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli can surpass Ponting to achieve world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Leach on Pant onslaught
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer
- Earlier, Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra had alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere soon after the Mumbai and India opener had resigned as Uttarakhand’s coach on Tuesday citing interference in team selection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two cricketers withdrawn from India Test squad, Axar available for selection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We depend overly on him: Laxman identifies Team India's finisher in World T20
- India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB considering pay hike for red-ball cricketers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How will England tackle Ashwin in 2nd Test? Foakes gives an interesting answer
- Foakes who is set to take over the gloves from Jos Buttler in the rest of the Test series was asked how he would tackle India’s premier spinner Ashwin on a Chennai track that is set to turn from very early in the Test match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In India, the second innings belongs to the left-arm spinner
- The absence of Jadeja (he dislocated his thumb in Sydney) was felt even more so because his like-for-like replacement in Shahbaz Nadeem didn’t quite go according to the think-tank’s plan, even in the second innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox