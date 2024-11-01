Virat Kohli can't resist as Mumbai fans sing 'My Name is Lakhan', dances to iconic hook-step while fielding at slips

Virat Kohli, India’s electrifying batter, has always been more than just a cricketer; he has a dynamic presence on and off the field. Known for his spirited antics and undeniable passion, Kohli often interacts with fans, feeding off their energy to lift his game and fuel the team’s momentum. Virat Kohli breaks into the hook-step of the song(X)

During the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, Kohli produced yet another special moment. As Team India took the field, a few eager fans began singing the popular Bollywood tune "My Name is Lakhan," a song famously associated with Kohli's dance moves on the field.

The familiar melody resonated reverberated through the stadium as the crowd was still filling the venue, prompting Kohli to play along with the crowd, breaking into the hook step of the iconic dance.

The sight of Kohli dancing lit up the stadium, drawing ecstatic cheers from the fans.

All eyes, however, will be on the batter Kohli, who has struggled throughout the series against New Zealand. In the second Test of the series, the 35-year-old batter endured a rather unexpected dismissal, as he was bowled on a full toss from Mitchell Santner. Kohli's struggles continued in the second innings, as he could score only 17 off 40 deliveries.

Kohli wasn't the only batter to fail, as the entire order crumbled throughout both Tests as India faced their first Test series defeat on home soil in 12 years. Interestingly, this was also New Zealand's first Test series win in India in their history.

In the Mumbai Test, Tom Latham won the toss and asked the hosts to field first, as Rohit Sharma's men aim to avoid a clean-sweep series defeat.

This will be India's last bit of action on home soil in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle; the side will travel to Australia next month for a blockbuster five-Test series, which begins November 22 in Perth.