Virat Kohli can't stop laughing in unmissable imitation of Rohit Sharma's wonder catch vs BAN; Jadeja, Rahul join in

Long ahead of India's batting madness on Day 4 of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur, captain Rohit Sharma's wonder catch garnered considerable attention on social media and among the experts. Not only did it leave Bangladesh batter Litton Das shocked, but Rohit, too, was left dumbfounded at his effort. Later on Monday, a fresh video emerged on how the teammates reacted to that stunning catch, with Virat Kohli's unmissable reaction going viral. India's Virat Kohli (R) and captain Rohit Sharma arrive to field during the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh(AFP)

After rain played spoilsport in the opening three days, where just 35 overs were possible, the weather finally cleared up on Monday for some action, and midway through the opening session, Rohit pulled off a stunning one-handed mid-air catch, which remained the cynosure in an otherwise quite start from the Indian team.

It happened in the 50th over of Bangladesh's innings when Litton, batting on 13 off 29, looked to clear the infield after being set up perfectly by Mohammed Siraj with an array of pitched-up deliveries. At the sight of a length ball in the fourth delivery of the over, Litton charged out to smash it hard, hoping for a boundary, but Rohit, stationed at extra cover, timed his jump to perfection to pluck it out of thin air with one hand, leaving all in disbelief.

Later on Monday, a fresh video emerged where former India captain Virat Kohli burst into uncontrollable laughter when the players swarmed Rohit to congratulate him on his effort. Kohli, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Siraj and KL Rahul were seen imitating the captain's one-handed catch in the viral clip.

What happened on Day 4 in Kanpur?

It was box office day at Kanpur. With rain washing out Days 2 and 3, the second Test was reckoned dead, with a draw being the only possibility, which could subsequently put India's quest for a third consecutive qualification in a precarious spot. However, the entire momentum of the match changed in the second session of Day 4.

India picked up the final seven wickets of Bangladesh for just 126 runs moments after Lunch on Monday, before the batters unleashed carnage in Kanpur. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up the fastest team fifty, in just 18 balls, with a flurry of sixes and boundaries, before the rest of the line-up carried the momentum as India recorded the fastest 100, 150 and 200 in Test history. En route, there was a fifty-run stand between Jaiswal and Shubman Gill and Rahul and Kohli, before India declared their innings at 285 for nine, with 45 minutes left on the clock.

Ashwin later picked up two wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for two and set up a tantalising Day 5 in Kanpur.