Rishabh Pant pulls Rohit Sharma's ears; India captain 'shocked' as he grabs one-handed mid-air catch, Gill in denial

On a topsy-turvy start to the morning session for India on Day 4 at the Green Park Stadium, where the previous two days were washed out due to rain and poor outfield conditions, captain Rohit Sharma's catch stood out. Not only was Bangladesh batter, Litton Das, in disbelief at his dismissal, but Rohit himself was left dumbfounded at his own efforts, labelled "magnificent" by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on-air. Rohit Sharma took a stunning one-handed catch on Day 4 on the 2nd Test against Bangladesh

It happened in the 50th over of Bangladesh's first innings when Mohammed Siraj had perfectly set up Litton. After three consecutive pitched-up deliveries, where the batter was beaten on the ball before the dismissal, Siraj pulled back his length a tad bit as Litton fell for the bait. He charged out and smashed the delivery, hoping to get it over the infield for a boundary. But Rohit, stationed at extra cover, timed his jump to perfection to garb a one-handed mid-air stunner.

Litton was shocked to watch his efforts go in vain, while Rohit was left astonished at his efforts. Shubman Gill, too, was seen in absolute disbelief, while head coach Gautam Gambhir sported a rare smile in the dugout. As his teammates swarmed him to congratulate the veteran India opener, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant pulled his ears, as the reaction took the cake.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was in commentary at the time of that catch, exclaimed: "Got to admire what he has done here. It's a one-handed catch, jumping towards his right It is as good as it gets. And the reaction to follow, as we have come to know through the years, the man has got humour written all over him."

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made a brilliant start to Day 4, and were on the money with their line and length against Bangladesh. The former eventually got the breakthrough after Mushfiqur Rahim, who looked in discomfort against Bumrah in the presence of a large slip cordon, shouldered arms to a nip-backer.

What happened in 2nd Test so far?

Previously, Day 2 and Day 3 were called off without a ball being bowled due to rain in Kanpur, as neither team left their respective hotels. In fact, on Sunday, there was no rain post 9:30 AM, but wet outfield conditions left match officials no choice. On Day 1, only 35 overs were possible before rain washed out the final session. Bangladesh were reduced to 107 for three after Akash Deep picked two wickets, while Ashwin snared the third.