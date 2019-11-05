Virat Kohli celebrates 31st birthday with ‘soulmate’ Anushka Sharma - PHOTOS

cricket

The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman, who was rested from the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, celebrated the special day with his wife and Bollywood superstar, Anushka Sharma. In a tweet, Kohli shared a photo in which he was seen having a quiet breakfast in Bhutan with his wife.

“What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote on Twitter.

What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. 🙏😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Anushka Sharma also posted a few photos of the trip in her Instagram account on Monday, in which the celebrity couple were seen meeting villagers on an uphill trek in the country.

Earlier, Kohli looked back on his younger self when he wrote a note on Twitter. He shared a post on Twitter where he tried to explain his journey and some life lessons to a younger Kohli. ‘My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read,’ he wrote in the caption.

“Hi Chiku, First of all, a very birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don’t realise it today but it’s more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!.

What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you’ll never forget to rise. And if at first you don’t, try again.

You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don’t even know you. Don’t care about them Keep believing yourself!

I know you’re those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that’s because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don’t understand us sometimes, but remember this- only our family loves us conditionally. Love them back, respect them and spent all the time that you can, with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often.

Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you. And....... savour those parathas buddy! They’ll become quite a luxury in years to come.........,” the note concluded.”