Virat Kohli can't keep calm after finally getting off the mark in his last Australia appearance, Sydney goes berserk

Virat Kohli and run scoring have been synonymous in cricket for the past decade and a half. There have been rare instances when the Indian maverick has failed to score runs in more than one innings. Consistency has been the biggest USP of the legendary career. Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a single in SCG.(@Vijaykrishnan94/x.com)

This Australia tour has been a bit different for the big man. In the first couple of matches, Kohli faced 12 deliveries but failed to get off the mark. Coming to Sydney, there was a lot of pressure on him.

Kohli celebrates a single

Much to the relief of the Indian fans and the batter himself, Kohli managed to get off the mark in SCG. He walked out to bat in the 11th over of the innings after Josh Hazlewood caused the demise of the Indian skipper, Shubman Gill. On the very first delivery of his knock, Kohli flicked a fullish delivery on the off stump to the right of the mid-on fielder for a single. Immediately after the single, he was seen punching the air and celebrating his first runs of the tour.

The gesture from Kohli was an indication of how valuable the single was for him. He might not have been more relieved to get a single in his stellar career than this. The commentators, especially Ravi Shastri, were also seen enjoying the moment.

Before this, the SCG crowd gave a standing ovation to the legend when he walked out to bat. This might well be the last international innings for Kohli in Australia. He has given the Aussies tough competition over the years, and the home crowds have enjoyed his brilliance. The welcome to Kohli in SCG was a gesture of acknowledgement for the tremendous entertainment he has provided over the years.

Notably, Australia batted first in the game after winning the toss. The Aussie openers have given them a good start and laid a decent platform. However, the Indian bowlers gradually clawed their way back into the match and ensured that the target did not get beyond their reach. At the end of their batting innings, Australia managed to put 236 runs on the board before being bundled out in the 47th over. Harshit Rana emerged as the star bowler for India, with figures of 4/39 in his 8.4 overs.

In the chase, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start, stitching a partnership of 69 runs for the first wicket. The fall of Gill in the 11th over announced the arrival of Kohli into the crease for the last time on Australian soil.