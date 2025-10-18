Virat Kohli chases Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara: major milestones he can achieve during AUS ODIs

Virat Kohli is all set to face the Aussies in their home ground in the format that he prefers the most and is considered the best by a margin. With India’s three-match ODI series in Australia starting on 19th October, Kohli arrives with a cluster of records ready to be overwritten. Here are the milestones that Kohli might achieve during the Australia tour - Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have scored at a brisk pace since Rohit fell early(AFP)

No. 2 in the list of all-time run scorers in ODIs

Virat Kohli’s tally of runs in ODIs stands at 14,181 runs. Kumar Sangakkara stands ahead of him in this list with 14,234 runs. If Kohli scores 54 runs in the three matches, he will become the second-highest run-scorer of all time in ODI cricket, just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who sits at the top with 18,426 runs.

Most centuries in a single format

Kohli already owns the ODI hundreds record with 51 tons under his belt. With that, he is tied with Sachin Tendulkar's 51 in Test cricket for most centuries in one format. If Kohli can notch up one more ODI century during the course of the three matches, he would hold the record for the most centuries in a single format alone.

Most runs in limited-overs cricket

When it comes to limited-overs cricket, both ODIs and T20Is are considered. In that case, Kohli has a total of 18,369 runs across the two formats. Sachin Tendulkar has 18,436 runs in limited-overs cricket. So if Kohli scored 67 runs, he would become the highest run-scorer ever in limited-overs cricket.

Fastest to 28,000 international runs

If we add up the international runs of Virat Kohli across formats, then his total stands at 27,599 runs. He needs 401 runs more to reach 28,000 international runs. He has 26 more innings to achieve this feat and become the fastest to reach the landmark. Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record by scoring 28,000 international runs in 644 innings.

6000 runs in successful ODI chases

Kohli has always been known as the chase master. He averages nearly 90 and has translated chasing targets into an art, of which he is probably the best artist. Well, Kohli is just a couple of runs away from becoming the first batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 6000 runs in successful chases.

30 overseas international centuries

Across formats, Kohli has scored 29 international centuries away from home. One more ton and he kissed the landmark of 30 overseas international centuries. This would make him the first batter to achieve this feat. Notably, overseas means away, and neutral venues in this case.

India would be playing three ODIs during the Australia tour on 19th October, 23rd October, and 25th October. The matches will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Adelaide, and the Sydney Cricket Ground. Most of these landmarks would be surpassed by the end of the series if Kohli stays in his own elements.