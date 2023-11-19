Watch: Virat Kohli 'confronts' Glenn Maxwell as Australia star's wicked throw hits ex-India skipper in World Cup final

An animated Virat Kohli showcased his antics against Glenn Maxwell in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Maxwell, who slammed a record-breaking double century at the World Cup, emerged as the player with the golden arm against India in the summit clash. Maxwell bagged the jackpot wicket of skipper Rohit in the ninth over of the Indian innings. Virat Kohli was quick to call out Glenn Maxwell over the Australia star's wicked throw in the World Cup final(ICC)

Batting like a dream in the showdown clash between India and Australia, veteran opener Rohit mistimed his shot which paved the way for Travis Head to grab a Kapil Dev-esque catch in the final. Maxwell was pumped up after the Aussie spinner secured the prized scalp of the India skipper inside the first ten overs. During the intense final of the ICC event, the Australian all-rounder also ran towards his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kohli, who caught his awkward throw at the striker's end.

Exudeding good humour and bonhomie, Kohli called out Maxwell as the batting icon playfully taunted the Australian fielder after the lesser-known incident at the World Cup final. The RCB superstars were all smiles after their light-hearted chatter. The official social media of the ICC also shared the ‘fun and games’ moment involving Maxwell and Kohli on Instagram.

How Kohli confronted 'Big Show' Maxwell

Kohli scripts history with gritty half-century in final

Maxwell played an instrumental role in preventing India from scoring big in the World Cup final. The Australian spinner leaked only 34 runs in his first 5 overs against India. Maxwell's RCB teammate and ex-India skipper Kohli played a gritty knock of 54 in the summit clash at the world's largest cricket stadium. The 35-year-old had slammed a century in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand. Kohli is one of seven batters to register 50-plus scores in the semi-final and final of a single World Cup edition. The former India skipper has joined the likes of Mike Brearley (1979), David Boon (1987), Javed Miandad (1992), Aravinda de Silva (1996), Grant Elliot (2015) and Steve Smith (2015) in an elite list.

