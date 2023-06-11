Virat Kohli’s cryptic message as he and India chase history on Day 5 of WTC final leaves fans searching for answers

A well-set Virat Kohli stands in the middle of Australia and the prestigious ICC Test Championship Mace as India eye a record chase at The Oval on the final day of the World Test Championship final. India made a promising start against the colossal target of 444 runs, which has never before been chased successfully in Test cricket history. However, the top-order crumbled shortly after, but a valiant partnership from Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that there were no further setbacks. With history on the line on Day 5 of the final and Kohli standing with a chance to take India through, the former skipper posted a cryptic Instagram story which left fans searching for answers.

India's Virat Kohli shouts to his playing partner India's Ajinkya Rahane on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final(AP)

The highest a team has ever chased in the fourth innings of a Test to win a match was 418, by West Indies in 2003 at home. And for India, it was 406, against West Indies at the Port of Spain in 1976. Against a mountain of runs and the odds against India, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off on a great note before the latter was dismissed under controversial circumstances at stroke of Tea. The Indian skipper however looked in sublime touch in the final session but eventually fell to Nathan Lyon while Cheteshwar Pujara made his way back to the dug out after playing an uncharacteristic shot. Kohli and Rahane then showed their resilience, espcially against Lyon, who kept asking questions.

Kohli and Rahane forged an unbeaten 71-run stand with the former batting in 44 off 60 and the stand left India 280 runs away from a historic WTC win at The Oval.

After close of Day 4, Kohli took to Instagram to share a cryptic post which read: "If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go." The act sent fans into overdrive on social media as they kept looking for the meaning behind the post.

This has been the second time that Kohli shared a post with a hidden meaning. On Friday, he had taken to Instagram to share a quote which read: "You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions." However, the post was in reply to being viciously attacked on social media for a viral dressing-room image where he was seen eating shortly after his dismissal.

