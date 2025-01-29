Virat Kohli declines offer after Delhi manager asks young players to help him carry kit bag: 'Mein khud leke jaunga'

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make his first domestic cricket appearance since 2012 in Delhi's final Ranji Trophy group game of the 2024/25 season against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite Delhi's imminent elimination, it is expected to be one of the most high-profile domestic matches in recent history, given Kohli's return to the tournament and the match being a homecoming. Delhi's player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 28(Hindustan Times)

After training sessions in Alibaug under the watchful eyes of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, Kohli travelled to Delhi over the weekend and practised on both days in the lead-up to the match. Besides focusing on his batting, with the 36-year-old under fire over his batting performance in India's last two Test series, it was a fun-filled outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with his new teammates.

Despite the superstar personality, shutterbugs all around, and media swarming the venue over the last few days, Kohli hasn't changed a bit for Delhi team manager Mahesh Bhati, who had coached him during his Under-17 and Under-19 days.

Speaking to Times of India, Bhati revealed that he had noticed Kohli carrying his kit bag on his first day of practice. When he asked his young teammates to help him with the cricket gears, he declined the offer and carried it on his own to the nets.

"He is still the same. He is the same Virat for everyone," Bhati said. "In fact, on the first day of the training session, he went inside the dressing room and carried his own kit bag. Then, he practiced the entire day and carried his kit bag back to the dressing room."

I said, 'Virat, teri help kara dete hain ["Virat, let us help you].' He replied, 'Bhaia, kya baat kar rahe ho? Mere khelne ka samaan hai, mai khud leke jaunga ["Bhaia, what are you saying? It's my playing gear, I'll carry it myself]'. He carried the kit bag on his shoulders and went inside the dressing room," Bhati said.

'Bhaia, matting pe ab ladke nahi khelte kya?'

Bhati also revealed the laughter he shared with Kohli as he unpacked his kit bag to prepare for the training session.

"I was the coach when Virat played Under-19. He played under my coaching only. We have shared a great bond since the beginning. I also love cracking jokes, and so does he. So, we were recalling old memories and bursting into laughter. The first thing he asked was, 'Bhaia, matting pe ab ladke nahi khelte kya? [Bhaia, don't boys play on matting anymore?]' I said, 'Pagal ho gaya hai tu! Matting kaha hai ab? Ab kahin Delhi mein matting nahi milegi [Where is matting now? You won’t find matting anywhere in Delhi anymore]."

"He said he used to play cut shots and pull shots on matting. He added, 'Bhaia, maza bada aata tha pull marne mein, awaaz sahi aati thi [Bhaia, hitting pull shots was so much fun; the sound was just perfect]."