Virat Kohli's 'deepfake video' goes viral: AI-generated clip shows ex-India skipper promoting betting app

Virat Kohli has become the latest 'deepfake' victim after a viral video of the former India skipper falsely showed him promoting a betting app. Recently, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar raised concerns after a fake video featuring the cricket legend was promoting a gaming app. In the aftermath of the incident, the Mumbai police registered a case against a gaming site and the Facebook page promoting the gaming app. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session (PTI)

Days after Tendulkar batted against the deepfake video, AI-generated content carrying a digitally manipulated clip of Kohli was shared on social media. In the deepfake video, Kohli is falsely shown promoting the betting app. The deepfake video was shared to create the impression that the ace cricketer is backing the winning percentage of the online game. Deepfake technology was used to mimic Kohli’s gestures and voice from an old interview.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly passes verdict on BCCI picking Rohit Sharma as India's captain for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's deepfake video goes viral amid England Test series

How Sachin Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video

On Thursday, batting legend Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video on X, formerly known as Twitter. “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Tendulkar wrote.

Virat Kohli to miss entire England series

Talking about batting icon Kohli, the former Indian skipper is unavailable for selection in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. In the lead-up to the 1st Test against England at Hyderabad, Kohli had opted to pull out of the first two games for "personal reasons". Kohli's absence was extended when the 35-year-old was not named in India's squad for the Rajkot and Ranchi Tests against England. India lost the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad. However, the Kohli-less side bounced back in the England series by hammering the visitors in the next two games. Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed England by 106 runs at Visakhapatnam. Taking a 2-0 lead over England's Bazballers, India handed the visitors their biggest defeat since 1931 at Rajkot on Sunday.