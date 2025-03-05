India firmly controlled the chase until Virat Kohli's dismissal in the 43rd over. The equation then reduced to a run a ball in the final five overs, with Australia needing two more wickets to expose the tail-end in the tense semifinal clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. But Hardik Pandya turned the game back in favour of India in a matter of three strikes, all sixes, two of which came successively against Adam Zampa. Kohli could barely control his emotions after those sixes as he screamed in head coach Gautam Gambhir's ears. Hardik Pandya hit two consecutive sixes against Adam Zampa in the semifinal

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis quickly put Hardik under pressure in the 44th over with his slower deliveries, but the latter broke free from the shackles in the next over against leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha as he smashed the youngster for a 106-metre six in the fifth ball. Hardik cleared his front leg to bludgeons the overpitched delivery downtown for a maximum.

After another over of struggle against Ellis, Hardik took on another leg-spinner, Zampa, this time for consecutive sixes. He thumped the first, a towering six, over long-off against a fuller delivery right in the slot, and handed the killer blow on the final ball of the over with a 101-metre six straight down the ground. One of those sixes even shattered the glass at the Dubai stadium.

Kohli, who lost the opportunity to carve out the winning run in the match after building the momentum in favour of India with his valiant knock of 84, could not control his emotions as he screamed in Gambhir's ears after Hardik's back-to-back sixes. Gambhir, amid the loud noise from the Dubai crowd, remained unfazed at Kohli's reaction as he applauded Hardik's efforts from the dressing room.

Who will India face in the semifinal?

Eventually, Ellis got the better of Hardik in the 48th over, but the damage was already done. KL Rahul wrapped up the chase in the first ball of the penultimate over as he smashed Glenn Maxwell for a six over long-on as India beat Australia by four wickets.

India now await the results of the second semifinal, between New Zealand and South Africa, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The Proteas completed an unbeaten run to the semis, topping Group B with two wins and a draw, while New Zealand finished second in Group A after a solitary loss against India. The final will be held on Sunday in Dubai.