New Delhi [India], : Virat Kohli has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a staggering ₹21 crore for IPL 2025. Virat Kohli expresses commitment to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a video of Virat Kohli on their X handle on Thursday.

In the video, Kohli expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support from the RCB fans and vowed to strive for the elusive IPL title during the next three-year cycle.

RCB unveiled their retention list ahead of the October 31 deadline, which included some surprising omissions. While Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal were retained, the franchise decided to release prominent players such as Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, and former captain Faf du Plessis. Kohli's retention as the top pick, commanding a salary of INR 21 crore, was an expected move given his long-standing association with the team since the IPL's inception in 2008.

In his video message, Kohli reflected on his journey with RCB, noting that by the end of this new three-year cycle, he will have completed 20 years with the franchise. He described this milestone as a matter of immense pride and a testament to his enduring commitment to the team. Despite RCB's lack of an IPL title, Kohli acknowledged the incredible support from the fans, which remains unwavering and is largely attributed to his dedication and performances over the years.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1851972777924005977

Kohli also shared his excitement about the upcoming mega auction, expressing confidence in the RCB management's ability to make strategic decisions that will bolster the team. He assured fans that the primary goal remains to win the IPL trophy, a dream that has eluded the franchise thus far. Kohli emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the entire team is aligned with this objective once the season begins.

RCB's decision to retain Kohli, Patidar, and Dayal while releasing key players like Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell signifies a strategic shift aimed at restructuring the squad. With a substantial auction purse of INR 84 crore and three Right to Match cards at their disposal, RCB is well-positioned to make impactful additions to their roster.

Kohli's video message resonated with fans, reinforcing their hope and anticipation for a successful IPL 2025 season. As RCB heads into the mega auction, the focus will be on assembling a balanced and formidable squad capable of finally clinching the IPL title.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.