Naman Dhir excited to represent Amritsar Soormas in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Naman Dhir is looking forward to representing Amritsar Soormas in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, with the all-rounder excited to be part of a tournament that brings together Punjab's finest cricketing talent and celebrates the state's rich cricketing identity, according to a press release. Representing Amritsar also carries added significance for Dhir, given the city's sporting legacy and passionate following. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Dhir is particularly enthused by the opportunity to join a squad featuring India batter Abhishek Sharma and spinner Mayank Markande. He believes the combination of experienced players and emerging talent can make the Soormas a strong unit.

"The sheer energy and ambition around this squad. Being bought by Amritsar Soormas and joining forces with players like Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Markande is a fantastic opportunity. It is a fresh setup with an aggressive mindset, and playing in a tournament designed to showcase the very best of Punjab cricket makes it incredibly thrilling," Dhir said.

Representing Amritsar also carries added significance for Dhir, given the city's sporting legacy and passionate following.

"Amritsar carries a massive sporting legacy and an unmatched passion for the game. Wearing the Amritsar colours in a tournament dedicated to Punjab's cricketing identity adds a real sense of pride. You aren't just playing for points; you are representing a community known for its fighting spirit," he said.

The Soormas will also look to draw energy from the passionate Punjab cricket fans, with Dhir relishing the prospect of playing in front of a strong home-state crowd in Mohali.

"The atmosphere in Punjab is electric. Our fans are loud, passionate, and deeply knowledgeable about cricket. Having that home support behind us in Mohali provides an extra burst of adrenaline," he said.

Dhir also sees the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League as an important platform for young cricketers to develop and prepare for the demands of franchise cricket.

"It bridges the gap between state-level cricket and high-pressure franchise tournaments. Playing under floodlights, with live television broadcasts and with tactical planning, helps improve the learning curve. It teaches you how to handle high-stakes moments and adapt on the go," he said.

Having played alongside experienced players, Dhir believes the biggest lessons have been around composure and tactical awareness, qualities he hopes to bring to the Soormas' middle order.

"The biggest takeaway is composure and tactical awareness. Seasoned players never rush their decisions. They read match situations, anticipate field setups and execute plans calmly," he said.

As the tournament approaches, Dhir has promised an aggressive approach and complete commitment for Amritsar Soormas.

"Fearless, aggressive cricket and 100% commitment in every single game. I want to win matches from difficult positions, play entertaining cricket, and leave everything on the field for Amritsar Soormas," he said.