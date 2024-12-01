Virat Kohli faces Jasprit Bumrah as star India duo skips warm-up match, toils hard in nets ahead of pink-ball Test

India’s preparations for the pink ball Test in Adelaide continue in full flow, with crucial team members practicing for the day-night match alongside the ongoing tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval. A pair of fan-captured videos from the nets at the Manuka Oval saw India’s lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowling to their star batter Virat Kohli, as both players look to play significant roles at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in discussion during the first Test match vs Australia in Perth.(AFP)

With India looking to make sure they do everything in their ability to take a 2-0 advantage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and take a potentially decisive lead in the series, the continued form of centurion in the first Test Kohli and strike bowler and five-fer hero Bumrah will be crucial.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

A video shared to social media sees Bumrah using the pink ball to bowl to Kohli, who is able to fend off the stand-in captain for India with a defensive stroke.

Bumrah was rested during the bowling effort against the PM-XI, expected to play an extremely significant role in the Test proper. Harshit Rana continued his strong form with a 4-wicket performance, re-asserting himself as one of the favourites for a role in the pace battery in Adelaide following his Test debut in Perth earlier this month.

India's batting order still in the air

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Kohli will bat as India look to chase down 241 runs in their allotted 46 overs, with the game shortened to a one-day affair after the first day was rained out in Canberra.

Interestingly, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to open the batting for India, with Rohit Sharma not appearing to open the batting despite having missed the Perth Test match and in desperate need of regaining his form in red ball cricket. Shubman Gill came in at number three, with his batting position also a question mark for Gautam Gambhir and company, while captain Rohit came in at Kohli's typical batting position of number four.

Alongside Rana, Australian teenager Sam Konstas was one of the players with the most to take away from the PM-XI performance, batting aggressively and strongly at the top of the order to score a century against a top-quality Indian bowling lineup. With Nathan McSweeney struggling on his Test debut in Perth, Konstas will be eyeing a Test debut opening the batting some time in the series.