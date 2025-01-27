Virat Kohli fan folds hands before his idol, moved by India star's heartwarming gesture: 'Thank you so much sir for...'

Virat Kohli's much-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy is around the corner and the former India captain is ramping up his preparations. Kohli could be seen practising in Mumbai with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. However, he was also generously interacting with fans who had gathered and some younger cricketers on the spot as well. Amid this, Kohli can also be seen gifting his gloves to a fan in a video that has gone viral on social media. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is making special arrangements for the return of Kohli to domestic cricket.(X screenshot)

Kohli can be seen posing for photos with the fan and the latter then posted pics of him wearing the 36-year-old's gloves. "Thank you so much Virat sir for giving your gloves," the fan says in a caption. There are more videos of Kohli signing the bats of young cricketers at the ground.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is making special arrangements for the return of Kohli to domestic cricket. In addition to getting increased security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DDCA is also making arrangements to host about 10,000 spectators at the stadium, hence North End and Old Club House will be opened for fans. The report further said that if extra seating arrangements are required, it will be made on the ground floor of the rest of the stands. Entry to the stadium will be free.

Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback

Kohli was slated to make his return to domestic cricket earlier this week in Delhi's match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. But he pulled out of the match citing stiffness in the neck, however, he did confirm his availability for the game against Railways, which will begin on January 30. It will Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match in 13 years.

The former India captain's decision to return to Ranji Trophy came amid BCCI's mandate on domestic cricket participation for all India regulars in a bid to keep themselves relevant for national team selection. It was part of a 10-point diktat that the board released in the wake of India's dreadful batting show in the tour of Australia, which concluded earlier this month. The 36-year-old had scored 190 runs in the series, which albeit included a ton in Perth.

Last week, other India Test regulars made a comeback to domestic cricket including the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill.