Virat Kohli fever overshadows Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara heroics, KL Rahul flop show on Ranji return

A total of 34 teams were in action across India as the final round of the group stage of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season began on Thursday. But the pandemonium at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi grabbed all the headlines in cricket as over 15,000 spectators turned out at the iconic venue to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli, who was seen in action in the premier domestic cricket tournament for the first time since 2012. Such was the craze across the country, whether on social media or television, that the proceedings in the rest of matches went unnoticed. A look at how India's top stars performed on Thursday in Ranji Trophy

The DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) expected a turnout of 10,000 on the opening day of the match between Delhi and Railways for Kohli's homecoming. But such was the aura of the former India captain that those lofty calculations went for a toss as fans gathered outside the venue since 5am. While the associated was only slated to open the 6,000-capacity 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' for spectators, the craze at the Arun Jaitley Stadium forced them to open the 'Bishan Singh Bedi Stand' which can accommodate around 11,000 people.

DDCA will, however, expect a bigger crowd on Friday, with Kohli slated to bat after Delhi, who were left at 41 for 1, following Railways' first-innings score of 241.

What went unnoticed amid the Kohli mania in Delhi?

Amid the notable performances from India stars was a stunning hat-trick from in-form Shardul Thakur. Days after his batting heroics in Mumbai's rare defeat against Jammu and Kashmir at home, where he scored a fifty and a ton, Thakur stunned Meghalaya with his bowling prowess as he picked up a hat-trick in his second over to reduce the hosts to 2 for six in four overs. He eventually finished with 4 for 43 as Meghalaya were folded for just 86.

Mumbai then secured a 127-run lead at Stumps, with eight wickets remaining, riding on an unbeaten knock of 83 from India's former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. It was his first fifty this season.

Another veteran India batter also edged close to a first-class ton as Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been going to a lean patch, remained unbeaten on 95 in Saurashtra's match against Assam.

Meanwhile, two other India stars, both from Karnataka, endured a poor show. KL Rahul returned to Ranji Trophy after five years, but batting at No. 3 in the match against Haryana, he scored just 26 runs. Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, fell seven runs short of a fifty as Karnataka closed Day 1 on 267 for five.