Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar's record, roars back to form with blazing century vs Australia to reclaim throne

The wait is finally over! Virat Kohli brought up his 30th Test ton on Sunday as he went past the three-figure mark against Australia on Day 3 of the first Test at Optus Stadium, Perth. The 36-year-old Kohli entered Australian shores under a lot of pressure, having scored just two Test centuries in the last four years. The first innings of the Perth Test turned out to be a disappointing affair as Kohli departed for just 5. India's Virat Kohli runs between the wickets on the third day of the first Test. AP/PTI(AP11_24_2024_000115B)(AP)

However, the right-handed batter made it count in the second innings. Right at the beginning of his innings, Kohli played a picture-perfect straight drive off the bowling of Australia captain Pat Cummins, and this indicated that the experienced campaigner is in his groove.

Soon after, the trademark Kohli cover drive came out, and the signs were ominous for the hosts. The experienced batter, who has been struggling against spin off late, also displayed measured footwork against Nathan Lyon.

In the end, Kohli brought up his 81st international ton off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne in the 135th over of India's second innings. The former India captain's innings was studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist after his century, Kohli said, “I'm not a guy who hangs around for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country.”

This is now Virat Kohli's seventh Test century in Australia and his ninth overall against the same opponent. Kohli now holds the joint-second spot alongside Wally Hammond in the list of most hundreds by a visiting batter in Australia, only behind Jack Hobbs (9).

As a result of this century, Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar, who has 6 Test centuries in Australia. Overall, Kohli has 10 centuries in Australia across formats, the most by any visiting batter. This is also Kohli's second Test century in Perth.

Virat Kohli now holds the record for scoring most Test hundreds in an away country for India. He alongside with Sunil Gavaskar, both have seven Test tons. While Kohli has registered seven centuries in Australia, Gavaskar has the same number of centuries in West Indies.

Virat Kohli ensures India take lead of more than 500

Virat Kohli carried on from where Yashasvi Jaiswal left off earlier, to ensure that the visitors take a lead of more than 500. Kohli and Jaiswal's exploits on Day 3 left Pat Cummins and co staring down the barrel in the first Test.

India have not put a foot wrong after being bundled out for 150 in the first innings. First, Jasprit Bumrah decided to step up as the captain as he took five wickets to bundle out Australia for 104 in the first innings.

As a result, India took a lead of 46. Yashasvi Jaiswal then played a knock of 161 and he found full support from opening batter KL Rahul, who scored 77.

Virat Kohli then carried forward the momentum, and in the end, he remained unbeaten on 100.

As soon as Kohli completed his century, India declared their second innings, setting a target of 534 for Australia in the Perth Test. India declared on the score of 487/6 in the second innings.

Along with Kohli, Nitish Kumar Reddy also remained unbeaten on 38 off 27 balls.