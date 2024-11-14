Virat Kohli's first hit at India's Perth net session; fans climb trees, bring ladders to catch a glimpse

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who was the first from the Indian Test squad to arrive in Perth, having reached the city on Sunday, finally made an appearance at the WACA on Wednesday as India held their first full-fledged training session in Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session (PTI)

India reportedly amped up their privacy ahead of their net session on Wednesday, although the management categorically denied any secrecy involved. According to a report in The West Australian, the practice zone was covered with black traps to deny any public viewing. Heavy restrictions were imposed on the cricket staff members at the venue on filing inside the ground.

However, a fresh report by The West revealed that as soon as supporters heard about Kohli's arrival, they climbed trees, while few even brought their own ladders to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who is possibly touring Australia for the final time in his career.

Kohli looked absolutely at ease on the bouncy Aussie track, as he has looked over the years of his travel to Australia, where he carved out knocks that defined and re-defined his career. The 36-year-old, who is currently under fire following a lean run of form at home, looked comfortable against the rising ball, although he did cop a few leg-side deliveries to his glove, before moving to the spin net.

Sarfaraz Khan struggles continue

While batters like Kohli and even Rishabh Pant, India's hero from the 2020/21 series win in Australia, made a quick transition from the dusty home turf to the bouncy Aussie pitches, Sarfaraz showed every sign of his first visit to the country. The Mumbai batter, who spot in the playing XI is under scanner after amassing just 21 runs in the last four innings against New Zealand, including a duck, struggled against the short balls and chopped the ones outside off onto the stumps.

The Cheteshwar Pujara rulebook India must follow in Australia Test series

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who could emerge as India's opening pair in Perth amid uncertainty over captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the Border-Gavaskar series opener next week, took on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Shibman Gill too looked comfortable against both spin and fast bowlers, before engaging in a small banter with Pant, who called out “Gill, very good energy,” when the former was batting in the nets.

India are expected to hold another full-fledged training session on Thursday, before playing a three-day intra-squad match at the WACA between Friday and Sunday.