Virat Kohli from 2014 to 2019: A box-office run in Team India whites that Test cricket may never see again

As Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test cricket, it's only fitting to reflect on the extraordinary years between 2014 and 2019, when he redefined what it means to be a modern-day Test cricketer. His performances were legendary, as the Indian great showcased consistency and aggression in a way that few have managed in the format's history. Virat Kohli celebrates a century during the 2018 tour of England(AFP)

During this period, Kohli evolved from a promising talent to the undisputed leader of Indian cricket. His run-scoring feats and aggressive leadership on the field placed him among the greatest players in the rich history of the game, and also brought India memorable successes on home and away soil.

2014: Birth of a Test Master

2014 was the year that marked Kohli's transformation from a limited-overs dynamo into a true Test match batter. The year began with a disastrous tour of England, where Kohli faced severe scrutiny after struggling against the moving ball. His technical deficiencies were exposed as he failed to score a single half-century across five Tests, and critics were quick to pounce on his inability to handle the English conditions. However, the man who thrived under pressure responded in typical 'Kohli' fashion.

The turning point came in the very next away series, in Australia. Kohli not only silenced his critics but also assumed leadership responsibilities in the same series. In the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli scored 692 runs, including two centuries, and was the only Indian player to consistently challenge the Aussie bowlers.

His 115 at Adelaide and 141 at Sydney were perhaps the most important innings of his early career, as he stood tall in foreign conditions and laid the foundation for what was to come.

2015: Rise in captaincy

In 2015, Kohli found himself adjusting to Indian Test captaincy after MS Dhoni's shock retirement during the Australia series. The weight of captaincy added pressure, but his leadership was marked by aggressive tactics. The year saw India playing Sri Lanka in an away series, and Kohli played a key role in leading the team to a memorable series win.

However, Kohli’s personal batting form suffered slightly in the middle of the year. His average in 2015 dipped to 42.67 in Test cricket, but he still managed to score a crucial 103 in Galle against Sri Lanka. While he endured a quiet outing against South Africa at home, he scored an important 88 in the second innings of the Delhi Test, eventually helping India to a 3-0 series win.

2016: Unstoppable brilliance

2016 was a watershed year for Virat Kohli. He emerged not only as a premier Test batter but as a leader who could inspire his team to achieve greatness. Kohli scored a brilliant 1215 runs at an average of 75.94 in the season; additionally, he also led India to the No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings.

He scored a brilliant 200 against West Indies in North Sound and smashed another double century roughly two months later during the home series against New Zealand (211 in Indore). Additionally, his 153 against England in Mumbai was another example of his mastery. In addition to just accumulating runs, Kohli was dominating world-class bowlers and became among the strongest of the Fab-4 (Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson).

2017: Another 1000+ run year

In 2017, Kohli steered India to memorable series victories while producing strong performances with the bat. With 1059 runs at an average of 75.64, including five centuries, Kohli was the standout performer in India’s 4-0 clean-sweep victory over Australia at home. Kohli’s 243 against Sri Lanka in Delhi was one of the standout innings of the year; it was also his second successive double ton, with 213 in Nagpur in the previous game.

He smashed five centuries during the year, with four of them coming against Sri Lanka across an away and a home series.

2018: Mastering overseas conditions

If 2017 was about Kohli dominating at home, 2018 was about him proving his mettle abroad. The year saw India tour South Africa, England, and Australia, and Kohli was up for the challenge. In South Africa, despite India’s 2-1 loss, Kohli’s performances were exceptional. His 153 at Newlands in Cape Town was one of his best innings, coming against a quality bowling attack in tough conditions. He also scored 54 and 41 in challenging conditions in Johannesburg, leading India to a memorable victory in the game.

But it was the England tour that truly marked Kohli’s elevation as one of the modern greats. In swinging conditions, where many others faltered, Kohli wrote his redemption arc with 593 runs at an average of 59.30, including two centuries. His century at Edgbaston, where he faced relentless bowling from James Anderson, was a masterclass in temperament.

The year 2018 saw Kohli amass 1322 runs across all formats, with five centuries and as many fifties. His performances in Australia were no different, as he smashed a century during the second Test in Perth, and followed it up with a dominant 80 in Melbourne. Kohli eventually led India to their first-ever series win Down Under, thus also becoming the first captain of Asia to win a Test series in Australia.

2019: The pinnacle

Kohli played eight Tests but scored 612 runs in the year, including two centuries, and his average remained an astonishing 68.00. The year also saw his career-best 254* against South Africa at home in Pune.

Kohli’s captaincy, too, remained brilliant. He followed his series win in Australia with a 2-0 win in the West Indies, and a 3-0 clean sweep of South Africa at home. He ended the year with another century against Bangladesh in India's first day/night Test at home, scoring 136 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.