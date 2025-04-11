Virat Kohli fumes at boundary line, rages at Rajat Patidar's 'captaincy' in animated mid-match chat with Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stumbled to their second successive loss at home in the ongoing IPL 2025 edition after the hosts lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. The Axar Patel-led side chased down 164 with 13 balls to spare. For most of the Delhi Capitals' innings, RCB was in with a shout of winning the fixture. However, towards the end, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs took the game away from the hosts in a hurry. Virat Kohli wasn't pleased with how things were unfolding in the middle(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Virat Kohli wasn't pleased with how things unfolded in the last few overs of the game. In the 15th over of Delhi Capitals' innings, which Suyash Sharma bowled, Kohli was spotted having an intense and animated chat with Dinesh Karthik at the boundary line.

Kohli was spotted gesturing towards the RCB batting coach, possibly showcasing his displeasure with the field settings of captain Rajat Patidar or how the bowlers were leaking runs. For the uninitiated, the chat between Karthik and Kohli happened moments after Josh Hazlewood conceded 22 runs in the 15th over.

“This is an animated conversation with the coach Dinesh Karthik. He has to communicate this with captain Rajat Patidar in the middle. Rajat is the captain of this team. Virat Kohli can have a discussion with Dinesh Karthik. Still, he needs to speak to Patidar,” said Aakash Chopra during the Hindi broadcast of the fixture between Delhi Capitals and RCB.

“I think Virat Kohli is speaking about the last over where Josh Hazlewood conceded 22 runs,” said Virender Sehwag.

It must be mentioned that when Josh Hazlewood conceded 22 runs in the 15th over, cameras panned to Virat Kohli's helpless face, where he expressed displeasure with how the bowling wasn't taking place as per the field and plans.

The introduction of Liam Livingstone into the bowling attack brought Delhi Capitals back into the contest as pressure was relatively eased despite the visitors being 58/4 at one stage.

KL Rahul puts on a masterclass

Right-handed KL Rahul, who walked out to bat at No.4, played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53 balls as Delhi Capitals chased down 164. He formed an unbeaten 111-run stand for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs to comprehensively take the visitors over the line. Stubbs also remained unbeaten on 38 off 23 balls.

Earlier, RCB posted 163/7 in the allotted twenty overs. The hosts looked set for a massive total. However, Phil Salt's (37) run-out in the fourth over changed the game's complexion.

Virat Kohli (22), Rajat Patidar (25) and Liam Livingstone (4) failed to get going, and hence RCB struggled to post a decent total. It was due to Tim David's unbeaten 37-run knock off 20 balls that RCB were able to post a total of more than 160 on the board.

RCB are currently third in the points table with 6 points from 5 matches. The team will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.