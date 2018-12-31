Virat Kohli gives fans a sneak peek into his New Year plans

With the advent of social media, every cricket fan around the world wants minute-to-minute updates about their favourite stars and at present, not many can claim to be a bigger star than India skipper Virat Kohli. And on the eve of the new year, Kohli gave his fans a glimpse of what his new year plans are going into 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a photo with wife Anushka Sharma and wrote: “Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only ❤️❤️✈️😎. @anushkasharma”

It has been a brilliant year for Kohli and the Indian cricket team skipper, with 2,653 runs in the current calendar year, recorded the highest runs by any batsmen. This was the third consecutive year where Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter after scoring 2,595 in 2016 and 2,818 runs in 2017.

Kohli top-scored in the three-match series against South Africa at the start of this year with 286 runs, before registering a record-hauling 593 runs in the contest against England in summer. In Australia, he did not start well but went on to score his 25th Test century en route to his patient score of 123 runs of 257 balls in Perth.

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he equalled Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11 away Test wins as captain. Winning outside India has been an area of concern for Indian teams over the years, but first under Ganguly and now under Kohli, the team has looked to change their overseas record and the 137-run win at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground once again signalled that intent in this team under Kohli.

Speaking at the end of the game, Kohli made it clear that this was just the beginning and the team is looking to take giant strides in the new year when India take on Australia in the fourth Test of the series in Sydney. “We are not going to stop here. This (win) will give us more confidence and we will play more positively in Sydney. I think we have been really smart in all the departments in the two matches that we have won. That is the reason we have at least retained the trophy but job is not done yet. It’s not finished at all. We want to win the last Test match as well, if an opportunity comes our way. We don’t want to be complacent. We are all but ready for the final Test match,” he said.

Kohli once again insisted that not reading other people’s opinion has helped this unit. “It’s good thing that I don’t read any comments or what the opinions are. What matters is what we decide inside dressing room as a team unit. We were pretty clear that we want to bat third on this pitch and wanted to get more runs as the pitch was only getting worse. I always felt pitch had enough for the bowlers and a score around 400 will be extremely tough for Australia to chase down,” he said.

