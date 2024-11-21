'Virat Kohli got only 90 runs in Test series against Kiwis, but who cares?': Brett Lee goes unfiltered on India great

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, has received backing from one of Australia's all-time greats, Brett Lee. Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat, having amassed only 250 runs from six Tests this year. Moreover, in five Tests (against Bangladesh and New Zealand) over the span of the last two months, Kohli has registered only one half-century, further attracting public scrutiny. Brett Lee spoke about Virat Kohli's rough patch ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(Files/AP)

Lee stated that he is not worried about Kohli's form, insisting that the batter's is experienced enough to pull himself out of the slump. The fast bowler said Kohli possesses an “Australian mentality,” implying that the Indian batter doesn't give up.

“He’s got an Australian mentality, a never-say-die attitude. He doesn’t mind getting into a scrap. He doesn’t mind having a crack,” Lee told Fox Cricket.

“There has been a lot of conjecture around his form recently, but I’m not worried about that. I know with Kohli, he’s got the experience underneath his belt.

“He may have only got 90 runs in the three-Test series against the Kiwis, but who cares? When he comes out here, he has a great record in Australia.”

For the first time in nearly a decade, Virat Kohli finds himself outside the top 20 of the ICC Test batting rankings, marking a significant dip in a career otherwise defined by dominance. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, presents an ideal platform for the Indian stalwart to silence critics and rediscover his magic in the longest format. Kohli’s recent struggles have raised concerns, but his ability to rise on the biggest stages makes him a perennial threat, particularly in high-stakes series against Australia.

Australian pitches a hunting ground for Kohli

Australia has been Kohli’s preferred hunting ground in Test cricket, with the right-hander amassing 1352 runs at an impressive average of 54.08. His tally of six centuries on Australian soil is unmatched by any Indian player, highlighting his pedigree in challenging conditions.

As India gear up for another fierce chapter in their rivalry with Australia, Kohli’s knack for delivering under pressure could once again define the series, offering him a chance to rejuvenate his faltering Test career and reestablish himself among the elite.