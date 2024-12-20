Virat Kohli had Akaay on his lap, Vamika was behind when cameras hounded them: Truth behind fight with Australian media

What exactly transpired between Virat Kohli and the Australian media at the Melbourne airport on Thursday morning? Channel 7 reported that Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with one of the TV reporters who was present at the airport to catch his glimpse. The reason? He was unhappy that he and his family were filmed without consent. Virat Kohli talking to the camera person(Channel 7)

“It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children,” Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos said.

Kohli then made his position clear. “With my kids I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me,” he can be heard saying.

The Australian TV channel was factually right about most things barring one. They perhaps went overboard with their headline, which claimed that Kohli lost his cool and was involved in a heated debate. In reality, there was no heat from Kohli or any of his family and friends.

Journalist Vimal Kumar, who spoke to a couple of close confidants of Kohli and two Indian fans who were present on the spot, said Kohli was not happy to see the video cameras pointed at him when he was holding his son Akaay on his lap. But he didn't lose his cool. He, instead, requested the reporter and the camera person not to do the same.

"Virat was holding Akaay on his lap, and his daughter Vamika was just behind him when he saw the cameras being pointed at them. He first signalled at them and said, 'if you're shooting me, you should take my permission'," He said on is YouTube channel.

Vimal also claimed that at first, the Australian TV reporter denied filming Kohli with his son, but when the former India captain asked for the recorded footage, the truth was revealed. Channel 7 did not air visuals of Kohi's children and it perhaps happened only because Kohli protested at the airport.

A lot on the line in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only Indian cricketers who are travelling with their families in the ongoing Australia tour. Kohli was the first to land in Melbourne, while the rest of the Indian cricketers landed on a separate flight later.

India have a rest day on Friday. They will start training at the MCG on Saturday. The series is currently locked 1-1. India won in Perth. Australia hit back at Adelaide and the last Test in Brisbane ended in a draw, mainly due to poor weather. With only two Tests to go, one can say with certainty that the outcome of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting December 26, will play a huge role in deciding the winner of the series.