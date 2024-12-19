Menu Explore
Virat Kohli involved in heated argument with Australian TV journalist: 'I need privacy with my kids. You just can't...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Virat Kohli was miffed because he thought he was being filmed with his children at the Melbourne airport.

Virat Kohli was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Australian media upon his arrival in Melbourne on Friday ahead of the Boxing Day Test match against Australia. Kohli was miffed because he thought he was being filmed with his children at the airport. The former India captain is known to be fiercely protective of his family, and when he realised they were being filmed without his consent, he could not keep his calm.

Virat Kohli had an argument with an Australian journalist(Channel 7)
Virat Kohli had an argument with an Australian journalist(Channel 7)

According to a Channel 7 report, Kohli had a heated argument with an Australian TV journalist after spotting video cameras pointed towards his children.

"It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children," Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos said.

Kohli then made his position clear. "With my kids I need some privacy, you just can't film without asking me," he was heard saying according to the report.

Kohli having a chat with media persons(Channel 7)
Kohli having a chat with media persons(Channel 7)

The report claimed that the journalist and cameraperson in question cleared the air and convinced Kohli that they were not filming him with his family members.

Things settled and Kohli walked off after shaking hands with a Channel 7 cameraperson.

Kohli has not been in good form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite scoring a century in the second Test in Perth - his 30th in Test cricket - the right-handed batter's Australia tour hasn't really taken off. Apart from that century, Kohli has registered scores of 5, 7, 11 and 11.

The biggest concern for the former captain, who has seven centuries on Australian soil, is his mode of dismissal. He has been trapped with deliveries way outside the off stump, raising doubts about his technique and reflexes.

Boxing Day Test could decide Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The five-match series is currently locked 1-1. India won the series opener in Perth against all odds. Their 295-run win was their biggest win in overseas Tests.

Australia came back strongly in the day-night Test in Adelaide, registering a commanding 10-wicket victory to square the series.

Rain played spoilsport to what could have been a fascinating third Test at the Gabba, forcing a draw.

The fourth assignment will be at the MCG, starting on December 26.

