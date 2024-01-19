‘Virat Kohli has a big ego…’: England's Ollie Robinson learning from Shami, Ishant to stun India

Virat Kohli and Ollie Robinson had a lot to say to each other the last time India and England squared off in a Test series in England. Kohli has mellowed down a lot compared to what he was even three years ago but the way Robinson has set the platform, chances are high that round two might take place in India in the final week of January. England are slated to play five Tests in India starting January 25 and Robinson, in the absence of Stuart Broad (now retired), will share the bulk of the load with the legendary James Anderson. India's Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja as England's Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson look on.(Action Images via Reuters)

But before the first Test in Hyderabad, the England right-arm pacer, has shared his thoughts on Kohli. Recalling the time when the Indian fielders led by Kohli gave a hard time to him in the Lord's Test in 2021, Robinson said he can't remember what Kohli said to him. “I actually saw the video of me walking out to bat at Lord's a couple of days ago. I think [Mohammed] Siraj bowled the ball that hit length and hit me in the chest. And in the video, all the Indian players surround me and Kohli is saying… well, I can't remember what he said,” Robinson told ESPNCricinfo.

Robinson, who got Kohli out three times during that series, said he is once ready to put a dent into the former India skipper's ego.

"You always want to play against the best players, don't you? And you always want to get the best players out. Kohli is one of those. He's got a big ego and I think playing on that, especially in India, where he is going to want to dominate and score runs, playing on the fact we've had battles in the past, is exciting."

Robinson was a part of the reserves when England toured India the last time in 2021. He didn't get to play a Test but observed the proceedings from close quarters.

"You feel like you don't know what you're preparing for, which is a challenge I've not really had yet. On this tour, it'll be about being adaptable; look at the pitch a day or two before and assess how it'll play, or try to get clues from the nets on the square. It'll be a different challenge but one that I'm looking forward to because it'll engage my cricket-nuffy brain."

Robinson trying to learn from Shami and Ishant

Robinson said he has been trying to copy Mohammed Shami's "dead-straight seam" position and pick the brains of Ishant Sharma.

"I've actually been practising Mohammed Shami's dead-straight seam," he reveals. "He's one of the best bowlers for India. I was looking at Ishant [Sharma] as well - he played at Sussex for a bit and he's done really well in India for quite a while. He's tall, similar to me."

Both Shami and Ishan won't be a part of India's squad. Shami is out with an injury and Ishant is no longer in the scheme of things.

Robinson is well aware of the challenges he might have to face in the absence of Broad.

"Last time it happened [playing ahead of James Anderson and Broad] was before the Caribbean tour in 2022. Jimmy and Broady didn't get selected, all the pressure was on me to lead the attack, then I go out there and get a back spasm in a warm-up game.

"I prepared like I was going to be the leader of the attack for years, and probably looked too far ahead, if anything. I think now, maturing a little bit and knowing what can happen, I'm preparing like I'm playing another series and just going to do my best for England. Not looking too far ahead, not looking to be the leader of the attack or anything like that. Support Jimmy, support the spinners, and just support the team.

"If I can have a big tour in India, then it should set me up for a while. If I do well, I can cement myself back in the team."