'Virat Kohli has hinted…': AB de Villiers' update extinguishes Sunil Gavaskar's 'may not play IPL' theory?

For the first time in over a month, there seems to be an update on Virat Kohli's return to competitive cricket, and it comes from none other than AB de Villiers… again. The former South Africa captain and Kohli's long-time confidante, spoke about a hint given out by Virat, that many may consider as the first real clue surrounding the star batter's comeback. Going by de Villiers' revelation, Kohli could be in line to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024, his first since pulling out of the India vs England Test series due to the impending birth of his son. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers during the World Cup 2023. (Getty)

De Villiers, while speaking on his YouTube channel, was asked if he plans on returning to the Chinnaswamy this year to support RCB. De Villiers left RCB after IPL 2020, his last season for the franchise, and even though fans have been clamouring for his return in some or the other role, it hasn't materialised yet. This time too, De Villiers' reunion with RCB may have to wait, but he might be visiting Chinnaswamy to meet a dear friend.

"Nothing is confirmed yet," de Villiers said about his return to RCB. "Virat Kohli has hinted that he might want me to come over just to spend a bit of time with him and some of the batter perhaps. I think the call has got to come from Andy Flower, Faf and the team. But for now, I am just going to be in Mumbai for the first few weeks of the IPL and doing a bit of commentary so do watch our live streams. I will also be back at the backend for the knockouts.

So there you have it. While de Villiers officially did not announce Kohli's return to cricket through IPL, he said just about enough. If Kohli is not to play the IPL, why would he invite de Villiers over? Even more. Why would he be in Chinnaswamy if the IPL is not on his agenda? Long shot, but this is what it seems to be. Kohli back and in a perfect world, back in time for RCB's season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 22.

De Villiers' reveal quashes Gavaskar's theory?

Then again, de Villiers' revelation is just that. A theory. Not too long ago, De Villiers said something and took it back as a 'mistake' even though he was absolutely right. And if there is any substance to what he said this time around, it sure does thwart Sunil Gavaskar's theory on Kohli and the IPL. The legendary India batter was a tad apprehensive about Kohli's participation in the IPL 2024 after he withdrew from all five England Tests.

"Kya woh khelenge... kuch reason ke liye khel nahi rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ki IPL ki liye bhi na khelein (Will he play? He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well," Gavaskar said during a Star Sports Event at the Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi last month.

Kohli has played very little cricket since India's World Cup final against Australia in November. He was rested for the home T20Is against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South Africa series. Kohli was named in India's Test squad against the Proteas and notched up scores of 38, 76, 46 and 12 across Centurion and Cape Town and made his comeback into India's T20I squad after more than a year. After skipping the series opener against Afghanistan, Kohli scored 29 and 0 in the 2nd and 3rd T20Is before setting his sights on the England Test series. But three days before the start of the first Test in Hyderabad, he pulled out citing 'personal reasons'.