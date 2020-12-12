e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Virat Kohli has his say in everything’: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif talks about India captain’s leadership

‘Virat Kohli has his say in everything’: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif talks about India captain’s leadership

Terming Virat Kohli a ‘complete leader’, Latif said the India skipper has his say in ‘everything’. His stature and achievements as a batsman also helps him in calling the shots when it comes to selection for a particular series, believed Latif.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli
India's captain Virat Kohli (AP)
         

There may have been a lot of talk about split captaincy in Indian cricket but former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes current India skipper Virat Kohli’s attitude and leadership skills have helped India develop into a better team.

Terming Kohli a ‘complete leader’, Latif said the India skipper has his say in ‘everything’. His stature and achievements as a batsman also helps him in calling the shots when it comes to selection for a particular series, believed Latif.

“Virat has developed into a leader and in cricket and sports, when you are made the captain, you have to become a leader,” Latif told a Pakistani YouTube channel.

Also Read | Would Virat Kohli be fastest to 12k runs in another era?

“...and by that, I mean you have to be respected on and off the field. You have to stand up for your players and you have to take the hard and out of box decisions,” he said.

“You look at Virat today and he is a complete leader and his own stature as a batsman has also helped a lot. But you can see in the attitude of the Indian team and their selection, Virat has his say in every thing,” he added.

Latif wanted Babar Azam, who was recently appointed as an all-format skipper, to learn from Kohli and become a leader like him for Pakistan.

Also Read | ‘No sir, he’s too great for me’: When Kohli refused to be compared with Viv

“I think Babar has to become a leader like Virat rather than just being a captain of the team,” Rashid said.

“I think Babar is also on the right path and I felt he had his input in the squad selected for the New Zealand tour. I think Babar because of his exceptional batting talents has the makings of a good leader.

“He may seem meek and an introvert but he is mentally very strong and has game awareness and you can see this in his batting,” Latif said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
‘World’s faith in India strengthened in past months’: PM at FICCI’s AGM
‘World’s faith in India strengthened in past months’: PM at FICCI’s AGM
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
Eluru mystery illness: Mercury found in rice
Eluru mystery illness: Mercury found in rice
NGO starts free electric foot massages at Singhu protest site
NGO starts free electric foot massages at Singhu protest site
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In