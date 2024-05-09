Virat Kohli hijacks Kagiso Rabada's podcast interview, RCB great's 'dancing' act prompts brilliant interaction

Virat Kohli has been one of the most followed athletes worldwide. The Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar has an enormous fan base across different social media platforms and has justifiably had an incredible impact on youngsters – particularly those taking up the sport. So, who would say no if the star batter appears unexpectedly in their cricket podcast? Kagiso Rabada (L) and Virat Kohli (R) during the podcast(X)

That's exactly what happened on the Willow Talk podcast when Kohli made a surprise appearance during the host's chat with South Africa's leading pacer, Kagiso Rabada. The South African bowler currently plays for the Punjab Kings, who will host the RCB in Dharamsala later on Thursday.

A video clip capturing the spontaneous moment has since gone viral on social media, showcasing Rabada's surprised reaction as he spotted Kohli unexpectedly appearing behind his computer screen.

"Virat Kohli is right there; he's dancing," Rabada tells the interviewer.

"I'm on a podcast," he then tells Virat. "With who?" Virat asks. "It's called Willow Talk," says Rabada in his reply.

The interviewer then prompted Rabada to invite Kohli to join the screen and greet the audience. "Hello, boys," greeted Kohli as he stepped before the camera. "What's happening? Big boy KG here," he added with a grin.

When the interviewer sought Kohli's opinion on Rabada's bowling prowess, Kohli humorously remarked, "I can't hear anything, so I am just going to keep blabbering as I always do," playfully acknowledging the fact that the Proteas pacer had worn headphones, and since he can't hear the voice at the other end.

Unaware of the interviewer's question, Kohli jovially interacted with Rabada, fostering a light-hearted atmosphere. "He thinks I am a weak bowler," Rabada quipped in response to the interviewer's inquiry about his bowling skills.

Kohli then bid farewell, leaving Rabada to continue with the podcast. "That's a pretty cool guest on your show," remarked Rabada.

RCB meet PBKS

Ahead of their imminent clash on Thursday, both RCB and Punjab stand level with 8 points apiece, having secured 4 victories each out of 11 matches played so far. Despite their efforts, their playoff dreams teeter on the brink of uncertainty, with only slender prospects of clinching a coveted spot among the top four teams on the points table as the league stage draws to a close.