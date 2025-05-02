Virat Kohli insists 'nothing has changed' in his T20 game, reveals only reason behind T20I retirement decision

Virat Kolhi opened up on retiring from international T20s following the World Cup in 2024, saying there is a new set of players who are ready to take the mantle ahead. The right-handed batter retired from T20Is following India breaking the ICC title jinx by winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 after beating South Africa in the summit clash in Barbados. Virat Kohli opens up on retiring from international T20s after the World Cup win in 2024. (AFP)

In the T20 World Cup final against the Proteas, Kohli scored 76 runs off 59 balls, and this performance led to the former India captain being named the Player of the Match. Rohit Sharma and co won the summit clash by seven runs.

During the presentation, Kohli announced his decision to retire from T20Is. Soon after, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also bid adieu to international T20s.

Virat Kohli played 125 T20Is for India, scoring 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69. He was the Player of the Tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 and 2016.

Kohli has been setting the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on fire, scoring runs on a spree for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 36-year-old has scored 443 runs in ten matches and is in the race to win the Orange Cap.

Speaking on RCB Podcast about his decision to retire from T20Is, Kohli said, “I do not think things have changed for me in any way. The decision to leave T20Is was taken purely understanding that there is a new set of players who are more than ready and they need time.”

“They need a two-year cycle to evolve, handle pressure, play in different parts of the world, and play enough games to the point where when the World Cup comes, they feel like they are ready,” he added.

'No trophy can come close to love from RCB fans'

RCB are yet to win the IPL title. However, the side have been showing consistent performances in the ongoing IPL 2025 edition. Rajat Patidar and co are at the top of the table after winning 7 out of 10 matches.

Kohli has been associated with RCB since the inception of the T20 tournament. Kohli said that the love he has received from RCB fans is bigger than any silverware or trophy.

“The love that I have received from the fans, I do not think any silverware or any trophy can come close to that,” said Kohli.

RCB will next square off against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.