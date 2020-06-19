‘Virat Kohli is excellent in all three formats’: Sanjay Manjrekar explains why India don’t need split captaincy

cricket

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that India, at the moment, does not need to have split captaincy across formats, with current India captain Virat Kohli being in excellent form across all three formats. Kohli’s record as India captain in ODIs, Tests and T20Is reflect that he has been able to find success as a leader in all parts of the world, and his record with the bat, has only improved since taking over leadership.

In the latest video uploaded on his official Youtube channel, Manjrekar answered some of the questions posted by his Twitter followers. On being asked whether split captaincy is something that India needs, Manjrekar said: “Now, my theory of split captaincy is that you don’t go looking to have split captaincy.

“So if you are fortunate to have a captain, who is good in all three formats and still a good captain, then you don’t need split captaincy,” he said.

“At the moment, you have Virat Kohli, who is excellent in all three formats, so there is no need for India to look at split captaincy. There might come a time in the future, who knows India might start looking for split captaincy,” he further explained.

Manjrekar further went on to add that India have been lucky to have had captains like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kohli.

“If India come to a situation where they have an excellent Test captain and Test player, but not good enough to be in 50 over and T20, then maybe you have a different captain. But, India at the moment are quite blessed and in the past as well, Dhoni was the same, when he was captaining all three formats, he was pretty good in all three formats,” he said.