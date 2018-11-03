Virat Kohli is the modern-day Don Bradman, claims Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli has been a force to be reckoned with for quite some time now and comparisons with the legendary Don Bradman has become quite common in the cricket circles. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar became the latest to join the bandwagon as he went on to call Virat Kohli the ‘modern-day Bradman’ on Twitter.

When he was asked if Kohli is the modern-day Bradman on Twitter, he simply replied -”Of course he is no question about it”.

Kohli was in a brilliant form during the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and with 453 runs in five matches, he was unarguably the best choice to claim the Man of the Series award.

Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

In the third ODI Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first Indian cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 14:29 IST