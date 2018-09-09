Virat Kohli joins elite trinity of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

Run-machine Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap. During his knock of 49 on the second day of the fifth Test against England at the Oval, he became only the fourth Indian to score 18,000 runs in international cricket. He has now joined the trinity of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

While Tendulkar sits atop the list with 34,357 runs in 664 matches with 100 hundreds and 164 fifties, Dravid is the next Indian with 24,208 runs from 509 games with 48 hundreds and 146 fifties. Sitting third on the list of Indians is former skipper Ganguly with 18,575 runs from 424 matches with 38 hundreds and 107 fifties.

Kohli is now the fourth Indian on the list with 18,028 runs in just his 343rd game. The India skipper has hit 58 hundreds and 85 fifties. In the ongoing series against England, Kohli has scored 593 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.88 with two hundreds and three fifties. He is followed by England’s Jos Buttler with 349 runs from eight innings.

Kohli has been the only bright spot in India’s batting display in the ongoing series and even blamed himself for getting out after scoring fifties in the second innings of the first and fourth Test. “The second innings at Birmingham, I think about that and the first innings at Southampton, I think about that. So that when I am in the same position next time, I don’t let the team down. I want to be able to take the team across the line,” Kohli had told Michael Holding in a chat.

Kohli’s statement impressed former India skipper Ganguly and he said: “Big players like him take responsibility on themselves and they will never come up with excuses. Kohli’s attitude towards the game is and has always been different from others. There is no doubt that Kohli is a champion batsman, but as a team where he takes them is what will be something worth seeing. The way Kohli speaks shows self-introspection is there. He needs good guidance and has to have people around who will tell him that there are areas that need to be looked into.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 14:01 IST