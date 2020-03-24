Virat Kohli leads way as cricket community hails PM Modi’s lockdown move

cricket

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:06 IST

India captain Virat Kohli led the way as Indian cricketers backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to declare a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19,” tweeted Kohli.

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. 🙏🏼 #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted in support of the move. “3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions,” Ashwin said in a tweet.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about the move in English, Hindi and Tamil. “These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi,” tweeted Harbhajan.

These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 24, 2020

Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara said: “As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona.”

As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic 🙏🏻 #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 24, 2020

PM Modi announced in an address to the country a 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.