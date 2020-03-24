e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli leads way as cricket community hails PM Modi’s lockdown move

Virat Kohli leads way as cricket community hails PM Modi’s lockdown move

PM Modi warned, if we don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

cricket Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli using a mask.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli using a mask.(HT Photo)
         

India captain Virat Kohli led the way as Indian cricketers backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to declare a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19,” tweeted Kohli.

 

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted in support of the move. “3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions,” Ashwin said in a tweet.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about the move in English, Hindi and Tamil. “These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi,” tweeted Harbhajan.

 

Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara said: “As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona.”

 

PM Modi announced in an address to the country a 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

