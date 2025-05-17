Virat Kohli left 'annoyed' with RCB team song playing at Chinnaswamy, asks to shut down speakers; here's why

Virat Kohli is set to return to action for the first time since retiring from Test cricket, as he will don the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey again, with the IPL 2025 resuming on Saturday evening. RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but while Kohli’s return has sparked plenty of buzz, the weather forecast has cast a shadow over this high-stakes clash, with rain predicted throughout the evening. Virat Kohli during RCB's training session(PTI)

Kohli was in significant focus as he took to the nets on Thursday, but a particular incident right before he began to bat also stood out. A report by Cricbuzz revealed that the RCB icon was visibly annoyed by the loud music blaring from the stadium’s sound system – reportedly the RCB team song – while he was batting.

Kohli was “annoyed” by the sound and asked for the song to be turned off so he could focus, leading to the immediate shutdown of the speakers. He then went on to play some crisp straight drives and assured pull shots.

The match on Saturday, however, carries more weight for KKR than RCB. With 11 points and only two games left, the Knight Riders are in must-win territory. A washout in Bengaluru would leave them with a maximum of 14 points, a tally unlikely to secure a playoff berth in a tightly contested race.

Rain already forced the abandonment of one of their earlier matches this season, against Punjab Kings, and another no-result could end their campaign prematurely.

RCB, on the other hand, enjoy a relatively comfortable cushion. Even in the event of a no-show due to rain, the team is well-placed to advance and is still in contention for a top-two finish, a major incentive given the advantage it provides in the playoffs.

Weather forecast

However, the forecast remains grim. Thunderstorms are expected in Bengaluru from around 5 pm IST, with the rain probability peaking at 71% around toss time. AccuWeather predicts a gradual reduction in rainfall through the evening, but uncertainty will linger right up to match time.