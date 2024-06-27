'Virat Kohli lifts 150kg dumbbells, doesn't mean Rohit Sharma will too. His one pack enough to hit big sixes': Kapil Dev

Take away run-scoring in white-ball cricket; there is hardly anything in common between India's two batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli is in-your-face, the flag-bearer of fitness and aggression; loves to look the opposition in the eye and makes batting look methodical. Rohit, though asserting not having extra time to face pacers like suggested by many, appears to have that lazy elegance. When in song, his batting feels like poetry in motion. There is also a stark difference in the physical appearance of the two. India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli(Surjeet Yadav)

Both, however, win matches in their own way for India. Together, they have scored more than 45 thousand runs in international cricket. In this T20 World Cup, they have taken up a new challenge of opening the batting for India. The pair has yet to achieve success but has shown signs of brilliance.

Ahead of India's semi-final against England on Thursday, legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev talked about the chalk and cheese nature of Rohit and Kohli.

Kapil said Kohli is the one who smashes the gym by lifting weights and going about his business but Rohit is not like that. He knows he is different and that is his USP.

"If Virat Kohli can lift 150 kg and 250kg dumbbells, that doesn't mean Rohit should do the same. It seems like Rohit knows his game very well. He plays within himself. He is not like Virat Kohli and doesn't jump around. Rohit is aware of his limitations and there is no one better than him in that respect, not even Virat," Kapil said in an ABP News show.

When the discussion shifted around Rohit's fitness, Kapil said: “Rohit has one pack and that is enough to hit big sixes.”

‘Rohit keeps the entire team happy’: Kapil Dev

The show also featured former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and was moderated by former India opener Aakash Chopra. The former India opener asked Kapil to throw some light on Rohit's leadership skills. Kapil said Rohit is not only a great player but also a very good leader who understands what the players need.

"Many big players come, but they come for themselves, even do captaincy for themselves but Rohit gets one extra tick in the box because he keeps the entire team happy," said India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain.

Rohit, Kohli key in India vs England semi-final

The last time these two teams met at this stage, it turned out to be a no contest as England outplayed an outdated India in the 2022 edition's semifinal.

However, India have finally been able to shed their conservative approach at the top of the order since that 10-wicket hammering in Adelaide and have become the team to beat in this competition.

At the top of the order, India will be hoping for runs from the bat of Virat Kohli, who has had an underwhelming tournament by his high standards.

On the contrary, his opening partner and skipper Rohit has set the benchmark for other batters when it comes to fearless cricket.

His blazing 41-ball 92 against Australia is the sort of knock that won't be easily forgotten for some time to come.

For both Rohit and Kohli, it is probably their last shot at winning the T20 world title in India colours and the two would be desperate to leave a mark.

Rohit has already made it clear that he intends to go ballistic in the powerplays without a care for personal milestones, which was evident in the game against Australia.