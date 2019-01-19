Virat Kohli meets Roger Federer on the sidelines of Australian Open in Melbourne

After guiding India to a historic ODI series win over Australia, skipper Virat Kohli spend his off-day by meeting with legendary tennis player Roger Federer in Melbourne on Saturday.

Federer is taking part in the first slam of the year, the Australian Open, where he has already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition. The 20-time slam winner took time out to get a picture clicked with Kohli and his partner Anushka Sharma on the sidelines of the tournament.

Kohli uploaded the image on social media and his post read: “What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen.

Team India ended their Australian sojourn in perfect fashion as they trumped the hosts by 7 wickets in the third and final one-day international at Melbourne to win the three-match series 2-1, their first ever bilateral series win down under. The historic tour had earlier seen Virat Kohli lead India to their first ever Test series victory in Australia too.

India chased down Australia’s below par total of 230 all out with relative ease eventually as an industrious MS Dhoni played yet another match-winning knock, staying till the end to see the chase through.

The Australian bowlers made a match out of it on a tricky surface but eventually Dhoni (87*) along with the maverick Kedar Jadhav (61 runs off 57 balls), playing his first match of the series, stitched together an unbeaten 121-run stand to get the job done.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:54 IST