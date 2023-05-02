Home / Cricket / Watch: Kohli, Siraj burn the internet with incredible gestures for Rahul after LSG skipper braves tragic injury in IPL

Watch: Kohli, Siraj burn the internet with incredible gestures for Rahul after LSG skipper braves tragic injury in IPL

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were seen checking up on injured LSG skipper KL Rahul after the IPL 2023 match.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were on the brink of an embarrassing defeat in their backyard when an injured KL Rahul walked out to bat for the hosts against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. With Rahul showcasing nothing but valour on the field, RCB stars Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were seen checking up on the injured LSG skipper after the conclusion of the low-scoring encounter at Lucknow.

Indian opener and LSG skipper sustained an injury while fielding for the Super Giants in match No.43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Braving a freak injury during the IPL 2023 match, India opener Rahul batted at No.11 although his innings failed to inspire Lucknow to a win over Bangalore at home.

ALSO READ: 'Rahul should be on stretcher': Gavaskar, Manjrekar’s alarming reactions after LSG captain suffers injury scare in IPL

Watch Video: Kohli and Siraj's wonderful gesture for injured KL Rahul

Rahul faced only three deliveries and the star batter even failed to open his account against RCB. After RCB recorded a famous win over LSG, Rahul's India teammates Kohli and Siraj were seen having a mild conversation with the injured batter. Kohli and Siraj's noteworthy gestures for Rahul have also garnered the attention of netizens on the internet.

The Lucknow-based franchise received multiple setbacks on matchday 43 of the IPL 2023. While ex-India vice-captain Rahul limped off the ground in the opening powerplay, pacer Unadkat sustained a shoulder injury ahead of the IPL 2023 encounter. Rahul and Unadkat were recently named in India's world-class squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who captained LSG in the absence of Rahul, has revealed that the injured India opener has pulled his hip flexor muscle. "It is a sad thing. He (Rahul) pulled his hip flexor, I guess. I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

Du Plessis' match-winning knock of 44 off 40 balls guided Kohli-starrer RCB to an 18-run win over LSG at Lucknow. "We did pretty well in the first half restricting them. It was a great team effort. Really happy with how we have bowled this tournament. 126, at the start of the game, we would have taken. But we just could not execute our plans," Pandya added.

